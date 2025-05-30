Tijjani Reijnders to Man City: AC Milan midfielder could become key part of Pep Guardiola's rebuild next season

There is a revealing tale about Tijjani Reijnders. Barcelona wanted to sign him but he opted for AC Milan instead. In the aftermath of the decision, it was said – by Reijnders and others – that he had been seduced by the tradition of the Dutch masters in Milan.

There was some truth to it. A keen student of the game, Reijnders was following in the footsteps of Frank Rijkaard, Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten at the San Siro. But it was not mere romance. He had noted that Barcelona did not have a clear plan for him.

Tactically, he wanted to know what the idea was, how they envisaged him fitting into the system. Milan sold that vision more clearly. That story feels pertinent as Reijnders is linked with a Premier League move as part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City rebuild.

Fortunately for player and club, it is obvious that Reijnders has qualities that City missed this past season. He is a good fit with his composure on the ball as a passer and a ball carrier but his off-the-ball running also brings a dynamism that has been lacking.

Over the past two seasons in Italy, the Netherlands international, now 26, has bolstered his reputation and was recently named as Serie A's midfielder of the year. City would be a step up but there are those who believe he can help make a difference for Guardiola.

The former Manchester City defender Michel Vonk coached Reijnders at age-group level when he was developing his game in Alkmaar at AZ. Speaking to Sky Sports, Vonk talks of a "technical, creative player who can play the key pass and scores goals" - ideal.

"He was a great kid to work with, passionate about the game and loves his football. He has great drive to go forward with the ball." That is something that Guardiola has prioritised of late, identifying the need for his midfielders to break through the lines.

The signings of Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and even Nico Gonzalez all reflected that to some degree, with mixed success so far. But Reijnders ticks a range of boxes and would appear to have a skillset that could help him contribute in various different ways.

This past season at Milan, he ranked among the top 20 players in Serie A for goals scored from open play, chances created, passes completed in the final third, dribbles completed and defensive interceptions. The hallmarks of a complete midfielder, then.

Image: AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders contributes to the team in many different ways

That last element, the defensive contribution, is something that Reijnders has worked on since his youth. "His defending was a weak point before but he has developed this a lot playing games for AZ, Milan and the Netherlands national team," reveals Vonk.

Speaking to Pascal Jansen about Reijnders last summer, he explained how the player had to wait for his opportunity in midfield at AZ. "He had the ability to play as a 10 but he was not as good there as in midfield. He had to be patient," Jansen told Sky Sports.

In particular, Jansen recalls a conversation in the summer of 2021. Reijnders turned 23 that July and yet was only just beginning to establish himself in the starting line-up, featuring more regularly after Jansen replaced Arne Slot midway through that season.

"He came up to me and said, 'Coach, I have played 50 per cent of the minutes but I need more.' I told him that the impact that he had made at the end of that season had to be the standard for next season. He said, 'No problem, that is what I will do.'"

Image: Tijjani Reijnders embraces Pascal Jansen during their time at AZ Alkmaar

The departure of Teun Koopmeiners for Atalanta presented a vacancy in midfield and Reijnders filled it impressively. "He took off and never looked back. He just went on and on." His place in the side was never in question again. The progress has been constant.

"I have seen him grow. He has improved himself so, so much. He made the next step and just continued. That surprised a lot of people but not me because I could see that he was on his way, especially in our European games. He made the difference.

"Once he went in, he improved himself daily. Just by playing, feeling the confidence from his coach and from the team, he matured. He had all the tools but it was when he got the opportunity to show them that he delivered. He made more impact.

"He was very important in the build-up phase. He could feel when he needed to come deep to support Jordy Clasie. But he was also able to carry the ball, provide assists and take shots from distance and score goals. He just became very productive."

In his two full seasons under Jansen, Reijnders scored six goals and then seven, respectively. It might seem crudely simplistic, but the fact that he scored 15 times for Milan in 2024/25 is indicative of a player who is adding more and more to his game.

Image: Tijjani Reijnders' role at AC Milan illustrated by his heat map and passing sonar

With Kevin De Bruyne gone, City need to add goals from midfield. Ilkay Gundogan netted on the final day of the season but has not really done that enough during his second spell at the club. A midfielder making effective late runs into the box would be welcome.

The challenge for next season will be whether to look forward or back. Does Guardiola look to restore some of the key principles that turned City into serial winners or is the view that the Premier League is constantly evolving and he must adapt to reflect that?

Reijnders would appear to have the right balance. He is a Dutchman who idolised Andres Iniesta as a youngster and even wears the No 14 shirt made famous by Guardiola's mentor Johan Cruyff. He can play the possessional game that City favour.

But he can also change things. Guardiola knew the ageing quartet in midfield that saw City over the line towards the back end of the season was a short-term fix. Reijnders could revitalise City in the middle of the pitch, bring the energy Jansen talks about.

"The fun thing about Tijjani is that he is always smiling. You can see, literally, in his body language when he is enjoying himself. I was curious how his adaptation phase would go in Milan but I could see from his body language that he was doing well.

"When he made the transfer to Milan, I could see the same Tijjani in a different environment, improving himself again. His family have supported him all the time and encouraged him to play to his potential. They pushed him in a good sense."

While Jansen talks of Reijnders' "very steady and calm personality", Vonk also mentions the "stable family life" that should help him adapt to the next test. It would be a big step for the player. And maybe an important step towards building the new Manchester City.

