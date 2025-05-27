Mary Earps retires from England: How goalkeeper became Lionesses hero and celebrated national treasure

The name Mary Earps is iconic. Her sporting prowess even more so. And so the decision to retire from international football at the age of 32 came as a shock to many on Tuesday morning, five weeks out from the start of England's Euros title defence.

"Mary has made a huge contribution to not only the team, but the whole of English football," Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman said in the official statement.

"It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life," Earps wrote.

The goalkeeper, who left Manchester United for PSG last summer to "better herself", has indeed had a profound and far-reaching effect on the women's game. Her impact has influenced who watches the sport and who plays it, what kits Nike stock in their stores and who buys them. She has redefining powers.

The timing, therefore, will hit hard. While this moment was bound to come in the not-too-distant future, now feels too soon. Too sudden. Earps and England have unfinished business, don't they? Surely the thrill of one final major tournament, as competition holders, is persuasive enough?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Anton Toloui reports on Mary Earps' shock retirement from international football five weeks ahead of the Euros

But Earps is proud. And that is written with the utmost respect. Her Lionesses journey has not been straightforward which makes her heroics at Euro 2022 and the 2023 World Cup that much more momentous. That much more memeable.

Before her rise to No 1 Earps had got used to playing second, even third, fiddle. She was actually the fourth-choice goalkeeper at Euro 2017, and named in the squad for the World Cup in 2019 but never made an appearance. Around that time she only ever got to play sporadically if injuries prevented those ahead of her. It became the ultimate game of patience, never really knowing if the sacrifice was ever going to be worth it.

Image: Mary Earps has confirmed her retirement from international football

There were false dawns and nearly moments, starting against Germany in November 2019 in front of 78,000 fans at Wembley, before being forced to wait another two years for her next cap. It was during that particular hiatus she considered quitting altogether.

Then Wiegman arrived and everything changed. Earps started the first seven games of the Dutchwoman's tenure and firmly cemented herself as England's No 1 heading into Euro 2022, playing every minute as the Lionesses broke their trophy duck on home soil. There was a sense of belonging and liberation for Earps, as if all the hardship and waiting had manifested this magic moment. The perfect vindication.

Quickly earning the nickname 'Mary Queen of Stops', she then had a major hand - pun intended - in propelling England to the World Cup final the following summer, winning the Golden Glove despite conceding the title to Spain. Social media videos of her penalty save to deny Jenni Hermoso were viewed and shared millions of times in the days following.

A career-defining moment for one of England's best ever.

Image: Earps' crowning moment was a penalty save in the 2023 World Cup final

And so this, an abrupt end, will be tinged sadness, not least for Wiegman, who relayed her "disappointment" in Tuesday's announcement. "I had hoped that Mary would play an important role within the squad this summer," she wrote. Goodbyes are never easy, especially the emotional ones. Wiegman has lost one of her most trusted allies.

No doubt Earps, a stabilising yet enigmatic character, makes England stronger. But the emergence of Chelsea's Hannah Hampton, selected to start against Spain in the Nations League in February, had made Wiegman's position on her current No 1 clear.

Image: Mary Earps has helped inspire and nurture the next generation of England goalkeepers

The big debate going into this summer in terms of selection centred on Hampton vs Earps. Chelsea's treble-winning shot-stopper looked to have the technical edge but Earps has all the major-tournament experience - the big stage empowers her. Twenty-six clean sheets in 53 appearances.

But to accept the role of deputy again would not have been easy for a player whose darkest days were spent waiting in the shadows. The sense of deja-vu was clearly overwhelming.

Earps has become a social phenomenon, a bonefide celebrity, and will go down as one of few players to genuinely transcend football. Winning two FIFA Best awards, BBC Sports Personality of the Year and an MBE for services to sport is a pretty decent way to sign off. The timing for fans might feel off but Earps makes clear she has "no regrets".

Image: Mary Earps with the Finalissima trophy

Writing on her Instagram, she said: "One of my biggest motivations has been to leave the jersey in a better place than where I found it." Beyond the abundant accolades, her impact has been heartfelt and her legacy should reflect every part of it.

So we must say thank you. For the Euros. For that penalty save. For the antics and Tiktok dances. For speaking up and speaking out and delivering change. For showing the big corporations who is boss. For making goalkeeping fashionable again and inspiring the next generation. For Hampton and Khiara Keating and whoever succeeds them.

And most of all, for being unapologetically Mary Alexandra Earps.

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.