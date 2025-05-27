Paul Mitchell: Eddie Howe in charge of Newcastle transfer policy after sporting director leaves by mutual consent

Newcastle are parting ways with sporting director Paul Mitchell after less than a year in the job.

The 43-year-old will exit the club at the end of the month by mutual consent and leave manager Eddie Howe in charge of recruitment until a successor is found.

Mitchell only joined the club last July as a replacement to Dan Ashworth, who moved on to Manchester United.

His spell has been difficult with Newcastle hamstrung by PSR issues, although they did manage to secure Champions League football for next season on the Premier League's final day.

He was forced to oversee the last-minute sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh last June to save a points deduction, before failing to land Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi last August despite heavy interest in the defender.

There were rumblings of discontent, and eyebrows were raised earlier this season when Mitchell described the transfer policy as "not fit for purpose" in an interview with journalists.

Ironically, Mitchell would have had freedom to act in this summer's transfer window, with Newcastle failing to add in their previous three windows.

Howe said earlier this month there's no reason to believe Newcastle can't strengthen this summer.

Mitchell: I'm leaving at the right time

Mitchell reunited with chief executive Darren Eales at St James' Park, who he had previously worked with at Tottenham, and referenced his imminent departure in the statement released by the club.

Eales announced he would be stepping down from his role as CEO in September 2024 after being diagnosed with blood cancer.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Newcastle United for their support over the last year, including Eddie Howe, Becky Langley, the players, staff, owners and fans," Mitchell said.

Image: Paul Mitchell (left) pictured with Dan Burn (centre) and Eddie Howe after the defender signed a new deal at Newcastle

"It has been an honour to be part of the club and to work with some incredible people.

"I'm leaving at a time that is right for me and the club, particularly with Darren Eales - someone who I have worked so closely with in my career - moving on soon.

"The club is in great hands on and off the pitch, and is in a fantastic position to continue building.

"I'd like to wish everyone connected with Newcastle United a bright and successful future."

