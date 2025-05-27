Matheus Cunha transfer: Brazilian set for Manchester United medical after Wolves' £62.5m release clause terms met

Matheus Cunha is set to undergo a medical at Manchester United after the terms of his £62.5m release clause at Wolves were met.

Manchester United and Wolves had been in contact to discuss the payment structure. United had originally wanted to pay the figure over five years, but will now meet Wolves' terms of three parts over two years.

Wolves have now given United permission to conclude the deal with 26-year-old Cunha and start a medical.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Cunha is happy to join United despite the club missing out on Europe.

Cunha believes United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and, regardless of interest from other clubs, the Brazil international wants to play for United.

The forward has enjoyed a standout season at Wolves, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists across 34 appearances.

How Man Utd and Wolves came to agreement

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol...

"What happened [on Tuesday] is that United contacted Wolves and said they would like to trigger the clause but would like to pay the £62.5m in five instalments. Wolves turned around and said you've got to read the contract, it's there in black and white - we signed a new contract with the player in January, these are the terms of the contract, if you want him, the £62.5m needs to be paid in three instalments over two years. United have gone back to Wolves and said they'll accept those terms.

"United don't want to waste any time, they are pushing ahead to sign him and Wolves have said fine that's all good, you've triggered the release clause, we will now give you permission to speak to the player and also for the player to have a medical.

"So if all goes well with the medical, Matheus Cunha will become a Manchester United player.

"A lot of people who don't support Manchester United are asking, 'Where's the money coming from? We thought United were in trouble financially, we thought they'd missed out on the Champions League, potentially £100m, how come straight away they can afford to sign Matheus Cunha? Well obviously the £62.5m is not being paid in one lump sum, like most transfers it's being paid in instalments and it's going to be three instalments of £21m.

"Now for a club the size of Manchester United you would have to say that is affordable, of course they have got financial fair play PSR concerns like all other clubs, of course players will be leaving Manchester United this summer as well but Cunha won't be the only signing. I think they will make other signings, but the signings really have to work because you speak to a lot of people in football and they will tell you Manchester United's recruitment has just not been good enough."

