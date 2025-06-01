Man Utd transfer news: Matheus Cunha completes £62.5m move to join Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford from Wolves

Manchester United have announced an agreement for the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Cunha will become Ruben Amorim's first signing of the summer as he looks to rebuild a squad that finished 15th in the Premier League - and the club have moved swiftly to seal the transfer on the opening day of the window.

The 26-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal at United with the option for a further year.

Cunha leaves Wolves as a club-record sale after United met his £62.5m release clause, agreeing to a structure of payment over two years. His signing is subject to visa and registration, say United.

Cunha, who is set to play as a No 10 for United, scored 17 goals and provided six assists for Wolves last season.

United have been keeping an eye on Cunha's development since his impressive display for Wolves at Old Trafford in the opening match of the 2023/24 season.

Despite interest from other teams, Cunha wanted to play for United. He thinks United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and was not deterred by them missing out on Champions League football following their defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

One source told Sky Sports News the 26-year-old "loves United".

United are understood to have been impressed with Cunha's desire to join, whether they had European football or not.

Five Premier League teams, including United, wanted to sign the Brazil international this summer.

Arsenal and Aston Villa were among those who held exploratory talks about signing the Brazil international this year. Saudi Pro League clubs were also willing to trigger his release clause.

The forward, signed from Atletico Madrid in 2022 for around £34m, registered 15 goals and six assists across his 33 appearances in the Premier League throughout the 2024/25 season.

Neville: Cunha will suit Amorim's system

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville speaking to Sky Sports News:

"Manchester United are desperate in that position. You think of what Manchester United are playing now, they've let Jadon Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford and Antony go, so three players who are natural players who travel with the ball.

"They're playing with [Alejandro] Garnacho at the moment but then they're lopsided. On the other side, sometimes it's [Joshua] Zirkzee when he was fit, or they've got Bruno Fernandes stepping up in moments. Mason Mount's come in there but they need someone who can beat players, someone who's equally as good running through the middle with the ball and travelling with the ball, and go out wide and support the wing-back.

"Cunha's the type of player that suits this system that Ruben Amorim wants to play.

"They've lost three players who play in that type of position so they need to fulfil that, they'll need to fill those roles definitely or else they're going to struggle.

"They need to score goals. Ruben Amorim said at the weekend that they're just struggling to score goals, so you need players who can take risks, good in the final third, and Cunha's got a lot of ability."

Will Cunha signing attract other players to Man Utd?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"Day one of this mini transfer window and Man Utd have confirmed their first signing.

"You'll remember that Cunha signed a new contract with Wolves in February, but that included this £62.5m release clause.

"Not only was there a release clause, there were conditions attached to it as well and it meant any club who met the clause had to pay it in three instalments.

"So Man Utd will have to pay a third of that transfer fee now and then the other two will come at the end of the next two seasons.

"It was in process from the end of the season. We were getting wind that Man Utd wanted to sign Cunha and he was really open to the move to Old Trafford.

"I'm sure that Man Utd will hope that now they've got someone like Cunha coming to the club, it might pave the way for way for other players.

"Man Utd still have that pulling power and the Cunha signing demonstrates that.

"This summer transfer window is going to be really important for Man Utd, particularly because it is Amorim's first summer transfer window.

"There are so many issues he has to deal with, so many player futures up in the air at the moment."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Speaking to Cunha at Wolves' training ground last summer, it was a chance to ask him how important it is for him to feel like he is having fun on the football pitch. "I do not want to go on the pitch and be a robot," he replied. "I want to enjoy it."

Watch Cunha play and that approach to the game shines through. At times, he can appear to wander where he chooses, making decisions off the cuff. But those decisions are often thrilling. He is a maverick in a sport that feels more and more coached.

In the context of Gary Neville's comments about the recent Manchester derby being "boring" and the subsequent reports linking United with a move for the Brazilian forward, it all makes Cunha one of the more intriguing transfer targets of the summer window.

Why? Because on one level, Cunha makes perfect sense in one of those No 10 roles within Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system. He already plays there for Wolves. He can score goals but also create them for others. His £64m release fee offers clarity for United.

On the other hand, there are questions about his temperament and while Cunha, who turns 26 in May, is at the right age to make the big move of his career, some will ask if he can adapt to the demands and deliver consistently within an organised pressing structure.

