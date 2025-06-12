Kevin De Bruyne transfer news: Napoli sign midfielder on free transfer after Man City exit

Napoli have confirmed the signing of Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer following his exit from Manchester City at the end of his contract.

City announced in April that De Bruyne would be leaving after they decided not to offer the 33-year-old a new deal, with the Belgium international describing it as a "business decision" after 10 trophy-laden years at the club.

Sky in Italy have been reporting that the 33-year-old agreed a two-year deal.

Napoli will have an option to extend his stay by a further year, too.

De Bruyne completed his medical in Rome and met with president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

De Bruyne had been linked with a move to MLS teams Inter Miami and Chicago Fire, but has opted for the Serie A champions after being determined to keep playing at the highest level.

The midfielder came off the bench during the 2-0 win against Fulham on the last day of the season to make his final appearance for City.

De Bruyne scored four goals and added seven assists across his 28 appearances in the Premier League last season.

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The first of two summer transfer windows is upon us - and there is no better place than Sky Sports to get all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Use the Sky Sports app and website for all your updates in our dedicated Transfer Centre and Premier League club blogs, plus live Q&As with our reporters throughout the summer.

The summer transfer window will open again on Monday June 16 until Monday September 1 - with the deadline brought forward to 7pm this year.