Kevin De Bruyne transfer news: Napoli sign midfielder on free transfer after Man City exit
Kevin De Bruyne has joined Serie A champions Napoli on a free transfer; De Bruyne confirmed he would be leaving Manchester City after just under 10 years at the club; the 33-year-old left after not being offered a new deal
Thursday 12 June 2025 16:18, UK
Napoli have confirmed the signing of Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer following his exit from Manchester City at the end of his contract.
City announced in April that De Bruyne would be leaving after they decided not to offer the 33-year-old a new deal, with the Belgium international describing it as a "business decision" after 10 trophy-laden years at the club.
Sky in Italy have been reporting that the 33-year-old agreed a two-year deal.
Napoli will have an option to extend his stay by a further year, too.
De Bruyne completed his medical in Rome and met with president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
De Bruyne had been linked with a move to MLS teams Inter Miami and Chicago Fire, but has opted for the Serie A champions after being determined to keep playing at the highest level.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Man City news & transfers🔵
- Man City fixtures & scores | FREE Man City PL highlights▶️
- Got Sky? Watch Man City games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
- Eighty per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports
The midfielder came off the bench during the 2-0 win against Fulham on the last day of the season to make his final appearance for City.
De Bruyne scored four goals and added seven assists across his 28 appearances in the Premier League last season.
Follow the transfer window on Sky Sports
The first of two summer transfer windows is upon us - and there is no better place than Sky Sports to get all the latest transfer news and rumours.
Use the Sky Sports app and website for all your updates in our dedicated Transfer Centre and Premier League club blogs, plus live Q&As with our reporters throughout the summer.
The summer transfer window will open again on Monday June 16 until Monday September 1 - with the deadline brought forward to 7pm this year.