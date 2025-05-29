England boss Sarina Wiegman on Mary Earps retirement: 'I'm sad and disappointed - I want her in my team'

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has responded to goalkeeper Mary Earps' decision to call time on her England career, saying she is "sad and emotional" to lose her after such an "incredible journey".

The 32-year-old's decision to stand down, after earning 53 caps over an eight-year span, comes five weeks out from this summer's European Championship in Switzerland.

Earps, who joined PSG from Manchester United last year, had been facing increased competition for her place from Chelsea's Hannah Hampton but was due to join camp this week for Nations League games against Portugal and Spain.

"I'm really disappointed, I want her in my team," Wiegman reiterated, to echo the sentiment from Tuesday's official announcement.

Image: Hannah Hampton (right) had usurped Mary Earps as Sarina Wiegman's No 1 in recent months

"That must have been a hard decision for her, and so it is for us. Of course there have been conversations, that's between us, it's confidential.

"She has done such a great job for England, we've had an incredible journey. I really cherish that, that's where the disappointment comes from. It's emotional, because we have a relationship and we've had lots of highs, some lows too. It makes it hard. I'm sad.

"I try to connect with players in the best possible way. What you hope is that everyone feels good enough, fit enough and ready to come in, but that's not always the case.

"It's part of the increased demands on players and development of the game. We have to keep having conversations together."

Image: Mary Earps confirmed her retirement from international football this week

Goalkeepers Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse are alongside new No 1 Hampton in Wiegman's 26-player squad to play Portugal at Wembley on Friday and Spain in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Victories in both would secure England a place in the Nations League knock-out stage.

"At clubs these goalkeepers play high-level games, and that's experience too," Wiegman said, when asked if a lack of major tournament experience among her goalkeeping department was a concern.

"Big crowds, things like that. So we do have experience, and major tournament experience with England is the next step.

"The spotlight is on us, on every player, and on Hannah Hampton too. We try to give every player the support they need in collaboration with their clubs."

Williamson 'devastated' by Earps news

England captain Leah Williamson discusses how much she wanted Mary Earps as a teammate this summer, following her announcement of international retirement earlier this week.

England captain Leah Williamson speaking from St George's Park:

"I spoke to Mary. She's one of my closest friends in football. I'm devastated because I love her. I'm very sad that those memories aren't got to continue in an England shirt. If she thinks this is best for her I'll support her always.

"I know Mary, I know playing for her country meant everything to her. I care for Mary as a human first. To lose her leaves a gap there but we've had that before, players have to step up.

"There are days and months of preparation that go into the team and now there's some big shoes to fill. I won the Champions League on Saturday and I was here three days later, football doesn't wait, it keeps moving.

"I can't wait to see Mary's highlights reel because that's going to be great but for now we have a job to do."

Image: Earps played in every game as England won the Euro 2022 title

Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

There has been much written about Mary Earps in the days following her shock announcement. Some positive, some negative, a lot frustrating. I wrote how her legacy and contribution to the game supersedes England's need for her now, albeit the timing clearly stings.

No doubt Earps, a stabilising yet enigmatic character, makes England stronger this summer. But the emergence of Chelsea's Hannah Hampton, selected to start against Spain in the Nations League in February, has made Wiegman's position on her current No 1 clear.

To accept the role of deputy again would not have been easy for a player whose darkest days were spent waiting in the shadows. Elite athletes want to compete. And while football is a squad game the position of goalkeeper is an obviously isolating one.

To assume the role of No 2 is to accept, with all likelihood, playing zero minutes in Switzerland. Earps had been a stand-in for many years and it took a psychological toll. Perhaps that, coupled with the desire and need for a fresh opportunity (she'll be in high demand this summer!), was simply the priority.

Morris withdraws after devastating ACL injury | Bright taking break

Image: Millie Bright is taking an extended period of rest following Chelsea's domestic treble-winning campaign

England defender Ella Morris withdrew from the squad earlier this week after sustaining anterior cruciate ligament damage in training.

The Tottenham right-back had been hoping to make her senior England debut during this camp after being included in Sarina Wiegman's squad for the first time.

The 22-year-old will undergo surgery, Spurs have confirmed.

Morris, who suffered a similar injury aged 17 while at first club Southampton, said on social media she had gone "from the highest high to the lowest low".

Man City midfielder Laura Blindkilde Brown has been called up as Morris' replacement.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has also pulled out to "undertake an extended period of recovery" following the Blues' domestic treble triumph.