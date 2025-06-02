Arsenal transfers: Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and William Saliba questions answered in Q&A

Ahead of an important transfer window for Arsenal, Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, Nick Wright and Sam Blitz answer all your Gunners-related questions on the vital summer ahead.

'Berta brings clarity'

Danhart88: Do you anticipate Arsenal will act decisively during this transfer window, or will they, as usual, wait until the deadline?

Dharmesh Sheth: There is more certainty in the club's executive structure following the appointment of Andrea Berta as sporting director.

As a result, Arsenal are expected to be very decisive in this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has already spoken about the need to strengthen his squad, particularly in the forward areas, and I would expect Arsenal to get their business done efficiently.

The new striker questions...

Jammo1044: Could Arsenal sign both Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres?

Dharmesh Sheth: Financially, I think both Sesko and Gyokeres are deals Arsenal could do, but we are told internal discussions are continuing about which one of the two strikers to prioritise.

There is clearly a long-standing interest in Sesko. Arsenal explored whether a deal for the RB Leipzig striker was possible in January but did not take it any further.

Gyokeres is a name that won't go away. He is another player in demand having scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting CP.

Factors that will have to be weighed up by Arsenal are transfer fees and wages, but also profile and age. Having only just turned 22, Sesko is considerably younger than Gyokeres, who is about to turn 27.

While not impossible, I'd be surprised if they signed both.

Luke Darmanin: There is a lot of interest in Benjamin Sesko, whose goal record in the Bundesliga last season was 13 in 33 games. That's only four more than Kai Havertz, who only played half a season. What is it about him that has convinced the Arsenal hierarchy that he is right man to lead the line?

Nick Wright: I think Arsenal are far more interested in what Sesko could do in the future than what he has done in the past. His scoring record is on the modest side but he has only just turned 22. He has his best years ahead of him.

I think Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff would back themselves to get more out of him and he certainly has fantastic tools to work with, notably that Erling Haaland-esque combination of height and explosive pace. He has an amazing leap and a hammer of a right foot too. That level of ball-striking ability is something Arsenal lack.

That said, I still think Havertz brings huge value at No 9 and that will remain the case even with a new striker added. Sixty-game seasons require options in every position. Arsenal have found that out the hard way in recent seasons.

Jacob Esmond: Who would you rather take at Arsenal - Viktor Gykores or Benjamin Sesko? Personally, I'd prefer Gyokeres. What about you?

Sam Blitz: I don't think there would be too many complaints across the board if either came in, but I'm leaning towards Sesko.

Firstly, he is a long-term target for Arsenal, with their interest in Sesko dating back a year. Gyokeres feels a little more recent in terms of when interest began.

There is also a major difference in age. Sesko is 22, Gyokeres turns 27 this week.

If Sesko comes in and does well, then Arsenal have a long-term striker option to lead the line for years, the worst case scenario is you sell him on for a profit.

If he doesn't do so well, you still have a player in his prime years so could recoup a decent portion of the transfer fee.

But with Gyokeres, you know that even if he does well for three seasons, he will be knocking on 30 years old by then and you are almost guaranteed to make a loss.

You also feel that Sesko's ceiling might be higher than Gyokeres's - and you wonder whether the latter is peaking, or has peaked, already.

Owenwfshk: Would Hugo Ekitike be a good striker signing for Arsenal?

Nick Wright: He is certainly an exciting prospect. He is the same age as Benjamin Sesko at 22 and has just had a strong season with Eintracht Frankfurt. In total, he scored 22 goals in 48 games. He also reached double figures for assists, reflecting his creativity as well as his goal threat.

Clearly, he has huge potential. He is quick, a good finisher, and technically accomplished. But there are some causes for hesitation too. He is on the slender side, for a start. Does he have the physical strength to excel as a No 9 in the Premier League?

It is also worth noting that, while Sesko, for example, has reached double figures for goals for the last five consecutive seasons, Ekitike has only done it twice. He has been inconsistent and has also had some injury issues. He might be seen as more of a risk.

Joe Brown: What will happen to Kai Havertz if Arsenal sign either Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko?

Sam Blitz: It's an interesting question - as whichever striker move for will have a differing impacts on Havertz's minutes.

If Arsenal sign Gyokeres, they are signing the finished article. Even though Havertz has historically a better European pedigree than Gyokeres, Arsenal won't be a signing a striker who scored 50 goals last season to sit on the bench.

But if Arsenal sign Sesko, then Havertz could well start the season as the Gunners' first-choice No 9. While Sesko has been reasonably clinical in Germany for RB Leipzig, he is just 22 years old - and is not the finished article yet.

With Havertz also a midfield option, expect the German to remain a key player, but especially so if Arsenal go for Sesko.

Username528: Is £90m a decent asking price for Benjamin Sesko?

Sam Blitz: I would say no, given Sky in Germany have reported that Sesko is being valued at around £70m.

What about sales?

Arsenal7: Is William Saliba staying at Arsenal?

Dharmesh Sheth: For now, Arsenal hold the cards on Saliba.

He has still got two years left on his contract but clearly they want to tie him down on a longer-term deal.

The talk of Real Madrid will continue, but interestingly, they have made a big signing already this summer in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, so centre-back may no longer be their priority.

Tommycee: If Arsenal are splashing the cash this summer, will they need to sell to comply with PSR? If so, who do you see as potential candidates who could bring in funds?

Sam Blitz: It's very unlikely Arsenal need to sell to buy, given their strong financial position.

In terms of who couldbe sold to raise funds, you would think Oleksandr Zinchenko is a contender, given his age and isn't really a contender to start.

Arsenal also have a decision to make on Leandro Trossard, who has one year left on his deal. The Gunners could extend that deal, but Saudi Arabia came calling in the summer and that could be an option to cash in.

While Thomas Partey - whose future is undecided - would leave on a free, he is one of Arsenal's top earners so would free up some wage budget funds - which is crucial given the club need to tie William Saliba, Gabriel and Bukayo Saka to longer deals.

Mikel Arteta will also be looking to move the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira on - but whether they could collectively raise significant funds is doubtful.

DJ of GoodSounds: What are the chances that Nwaneri will still be an Arsenal player after the summer transfer window with all the rumours of interest from other clubs and the player not making any progress on contract negotiations?

Dharmesh Sheth: I would be very, very surprised if Ethan Nwaneri is not an Arsenal player after the close of the window.

He is seen as a key part of the club's present and future. He signed his first professional contract with his boyhood club last year and no doubt Arsenal will be doing everything they can to tie him down for the long-term at the Emirates Stadium.

Sheldon: PSG blitzed Inter in the Champions League final with quite a crop of French stars on show. Are Arsenal going to dip into the youth system (as we have seen with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri this season) to give academy players a chance alongside new signings?

Nick Wright: Arsenal's academy always features prominently in their thinking when it comes to squad building and recruitment.

Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri are perfect examples of how homegrown players can save a club hundreds of millions of pounds in transfer fees. Both look set to play prominent roles next season and beyond.

The next one off the production line is likely to be Max Dowman. He doesn't turn 16 until December but he has trained frequently with the first-team and Mikel Arteta has confirmed he will join the club's pre-season tour. He looks a huge prospect. It would be no surprise to see him get some minutes next season.

Can Arsenal splash out on a wide player?

Afc01: Who are Arsenal looking at signing for left wing?

Dharmesh Sheth: It appears to be a position they are looking at.

One of their longer-term targets is Athletic Club's Nico Williams. It is understood he has a release clause of around £55m but wages would of course be a big factor.

Given the player's ability, Arsenal would not be the only team in for him, but he's clearly someone Arsenal have a long-term admiration for.

Leroy Sane has been mentioned as well. He worked with Mikel Arteta while he was assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

But it appears that link is more a case of Sane being offered to clubs, rather than clubs outwardly going out to try and sign him.

YP: What is Arsenal's transfer budget for this summer? Estimated will help.

Sam Blitz: Exact numbers are very rarely made public - but you can imagine Arsenal to have vast amounts of money to spend if they want to.

If you look at Arsenal's last three seasons, they have consistently finished in the top two - no other side has done that, so they have the most prize money out of any Premier League team in that time.

They will also reap the rewards for their Champions League run to the semi-finals last season, which generated a lot of TV and commercial revenue in an already-enlarged tournament.

Arsenal have also sold academy products like Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe for huge 'pure profit' fees in recent years. And assuming they will receive instalments for those two deals this summer, that is a boost to their balance sheet.

Arsenal's revenue for the 2023-24 season was a record £616m - so expect more money to come in on the back of last season.

Two summers ago, Arsenal spent nearly £250m on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya and Jurrien Timber. I would not be surprised if that type of money is available - and Arsenal go on to use it.

Brettb: I think Arsenal should sign a solid winger to compete with Saka and bring out the best in him. Do you have any suggestions who might be a good fit? I'm thinking along the lines of maybe Mbeumo or Bowen

Sam Blitz: Both Bryan Mbeumo and Jarrod Bowen would certainly add to the competition Bukayo Saka has on that right wing. Saka has never really faced that much competition, even from the experienced Raheem Sterling this season.

It does appear that Arsenal are looking for someone on the other wing - a proven option who can match Saka's talents on the opposite flank, rather than back him up.

But that doesn't mean a Saka back-up isn't important - so maybe the common ground is a winger who can play on both sides?

Given the links to Nico Williams and Leroy Sane - who both can play on either flank - that seems to make sense.

Your views!

On a new striker...

Jon S: Im just disappointed to see us go for Sesko. Clearly has potential but we need someone who can hit the ground running and make an impact now. Gyokeres is available, why pass up a 40+ goal striker? Arteta needs to go if we dont win something next season, its make or break.

Safi: I would be absolutely shocked if Arteta and Berta pass up Gyokeres for Sesko. Imagine how buoyed the first team would be with news of Gyokeres. This is about mentality and sheer finishing skills, not the future! Arteta's turning into a stubborn Wenger

Mr Guy the Goat: Why do I think Havertz is still going to play up front and have an amazing season with the striker playing maybe as a second striker or backup?

Giovanni: I do not see exactly why it wouldn't work for Arsenal to sign both Gyokeres and Sesko considering Sesko is only 21 and Gyokeres is 26 turning 27. Having two strikers means we can have much more depth in the midfield by Havertz dropping back into the 8. I personally want both!

One how many players Arsenal need...

Goonergeeza: Seems Zubimendi is done and that's a good signing. A winger, defender and of course the elusive number nine. Arsenal could really be a force with the right signings in this window so I'm excited.

Kdavis12345: I think Arsenal will spend big ahead of the summer transfer window next month and they should sign at least two strikers like Sesko and Gyokores, two wingers, one midfielder, one defender and one GK to add their squad depth but depending on their market value to reduce injuries.

F20GHT: Yet again going after midfielders and defenders. Berta needs to bring in Gyokeres and another attacker like Alvarez, Rodrygo or Williams. I don't care what Arteta wants anymore, he loses his job with no silverware next season anyway.

On Arsenal's winger search...

Db86: They should go after Rashford after his season at Villa. Saka right side, Rashford left side and Sesko up top would be lethal.

Arsenal 123: I really hope Arsenal sign Viktor Gyokeres and Rodrygo as we are struggling with the attack.

Michael Monayo: Strengthening the left wing is more vital than buying a striker, Kai Havertz will do an excellent job as a striker. Therefore, Arteta should buy a left winger with the ability to score regularly.