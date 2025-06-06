David Beckham to receive knighthood in King's Birthday Honours List named next week

David Beckham is set to receive a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours List.

The former England captain who is an OBE will receive further recognition for both his career as a footballer and his contributions to British society.

The full list of honours recipients is due to be published next week.

Beckham began his football career at Man Utd, where he made 394 appearances and scored 85 goals, before going on to play for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and PSG.

He made 115 appearances for England, the third-highest of any senior men's player, and captained his country 59 times.

The Unicef goodwill ambassador, who turned 50 in May, would take on the title of Sir and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, would become Lady Beckham.

He had been on the verge of receiving a knighthood in the 2014 New Year's Honours list but HM Revenue and Customs placed a red flag on his nomination due to his involvement in an alleged tax avoidance scheme, according to previous reports.

Speculation that Beckham was in line for a knighthood grew after he announced his retirement from football in 2013.

Footage published by The Sun shows the King asking Beckham if he "received his 50th birthday present", during a conversation at the Chelsea Flower Show last month.

The King appeared to say "I'm glad it got to you", with Beckham responding: "It was incredible, thank you, it was very kind".

The Queen was then heard telling Beckham: "I'm glad you got the roses."

'Ambassadorial role is what Beckham has become known for'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Independent's Miguel Delaney and The Guardian's Jonathan Liew discuss the news that football legend David Beckham will be awarded a knighthood.

The Independent's chief football writer Miguel Delaney on Back Pages Tonight:

"His football career speaks for itself, a Champions League winner at Man Utd and one of the best players in one of their best-ever teams.

"On to Real Madrid, then Milan, there's obviously influence in America. But the trajectory of his lifestyle has gone in a completely wider direction.

"The one slight surprise is where Beckham had seemed to be on course for a knighthood for so long, but he received a lot of criticism when he worked for the Qatar World Cup hosts.

"I remember hearing a story about Beckham's role there - it was a highly politicised World Cup, Iran and USA were in the same group and delegates in the same room wouldn't talk to each other, but then Beckham walks in and he causes it to light up.

"It's hard not to feel like that influences some of this. Especially talking about this kind of ambassadorial role which his very name carries."