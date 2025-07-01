Kepa Arrizabalaga transfer news: Arsenal complete £5m deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper

Arsenal have completed a deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after triggering the £5m release clause in his contract.

Kepa, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, has signed a three-year deal at the Emirates and will bring experienced cover for international team-mate David Raya.

Arsenal are understood to have been impressed by Kepa's desire to join the club and fight for his place in the team.

The Gunners met a release clause in the 30-year-old's deal at Chelsea to secure their first incoming of the summer. Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard are expected to follow him through the door.

Kepa will replace Neto as Arsenal's back-up option in goal after the Bournemouth shot-stopper returned to his parent club following his season-long loan at the Emirates.

After signing his contract, Kepa said: "I'm really happy to be here, really excited and looking forward to what is coming.



"The ambition that is shown in this club, when I talk with Mikel [Arteta] and Inaki [Cana, goalkeeping coach], how much they show me their desire to win… I think we are so close to winning and hopefully altogether we can achieve it."

Chelsea broke the world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper when they signed Kepa from Athletic Club for around £71m in 2018.

Kepa agreed a new contract at Chelsea last summer to allow him to go to Bournemouth on loan last season. The same deal saw him take a pay cut but also included the £5m release clause.

Kepa spent the 2023/2024 season on loan at Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old was Bournemouth's first-choice 'keeper last season, making 35 starts as Andoni Iraola's team produced their best-ever Premier League finish.

Andrea Berta, Arsenal sporting director, said: "We are really excited to have Kepa join our Arsenal family. He is a player with great experience, someone who has already won major trophies, and we cannot wait for him to join the group and help the club win.



"Kepa knows it is an exciting time to be at Arsenal and we know he is a player who will bring with him a winning mentality. We welcome him and his family to the club, and look forward to him meeting the players and staff, with everyone excited to see him."

Arteta added: "We are really happy to have Kepa joining us. He is a player we know, having come up against him many times in recent seasons. He brings a wealth of experience, which his team-mates will benefit from, and he has a real hunger to win.



"Kepa works hard and will elevate our levels. I know he will fit in perfectly, already knowing some of his team-mates, and we are really excited about his future with us."

Valencia open to selling Arsenal target Mosquera

Valencia wanted Arsenal target Cristhian Mosquera to stay and sign a new deal until the interest in the defender emerged from the Gunners.

The LaLiga side are now open to selling the 21-year-old as long as he joins a Champions League club.

Valencia are understood to value the centre-back in the region of £25m (€30m).

Sky Sports News reported last week the Gunners had opened talks over Mosquera.

Sky in Germany reported he had also been of interest to RB Leipzig but was ultimately deemed too expensive for them.

