Tottenham transfer news: Spurs step up interest in Antoine Semenyo but Man Utd also keen on Bournemouth forward

Tottenham have stepped up their interest in Antoine Semenyo.

Manchester United also remain admirers of the Bournemouth forward despite having a bid rejected for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo - a player also on the list at Spurs.

Mbeumo appears to be United's priority target after a £55m offer was rejected by Brentford last week - and they are expected to follow up with another offer.

Sky Sports News can reveal, however, that United also remain keen on Semenyo along with Spurs.

There have been reports that Thomas Frank wants Spurs to sign Mbeumo if he becomes their new head coach - but it is ultimately Spurs as a club that decide who they sign.

Chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange call the recruitment shots, with the returning Fabio Paratici also having a say - so a Frank arrival would not necessarily make a move for Mbeumo inevitable.

In fact, Sky Sports News understands Spurs have recently done more work on Semenyo.

He is also on the list at Liverpool this summer and is believed to favour playing for a Champions League club - but has not yet ruled out a move to Old Trafford.

It means both Semenyo and Mbeumo's futures remain in the balance as Frank nears the head coach role at Tottenham - an event that may prove pivotal in the outcome for both men.

Tottenham have opened talks with Brentford for Thomas Frank.

Discussions between the clubs over compensation are under way. Spurs have no second or third-choice options. Frank is and has been the No 1 target for board members.

Frank is interested in taking the job and wants to speak to Spurs. Although Brentford do not wish to stand in his way if he wants to move to a bigger club, they do not plan to let him go on the cheap.

Brentford are prepared to listen to offers from Spurs but expect them to be serious ones.

Frank has a release clause in his contract, which has two years left to run. It is widely being reported to be in the region of £10m.

