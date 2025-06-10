Mike Maignan transfer news: Chelsea walk away from deal to sign AC Milan goalkeeper

Chelsea have walked away from a potential deal to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The Blues were offered the France international and they valued him at between €10m (£8.46m) and €15m (£12.7m).

But Chelsea never made an official bid for the 29-year-old and they refused to consider paying more than their valuation for a player who has just one year left on his AC Milan contract.

Maignan's potential arrival at Stamford Bridge would have meant yet another shake-up to the goalkeeping department.

Chelsea already have five goalkeepers on their books - Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic, Mike Penders and Kepa Arrizabalaga - but they are now unlikely to sign a 'keeper this summer.

It was not a position the Premier League side were looking at recruiting for at this time until they were offered Maignan.

Maignan, 29, has been with AC Milan since 2021 after moving from Lille.

He won the Ligue 1 title with Lille in 2021 before helping Milan to the Serie A title in 2022 and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2024.

Maignan has made 32 appearances for France and was named in the Euro 2024 team of the tournament.

'Maignan was desperate to move to Chelsea'

Latest from Sky Sports News chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol:

"Chelsea were trying to sign Maignan, but they were always insistent they did not think he was worth more than £12.7m.

"The player himself was desperate to move to Chelsea, he is 30 in July, is out of contract next summer and told Milan he will not sign a new deal.

"However, Milan said we will not let him leave for the figure Chelsea wanted."

'Chelsea's Gittens move will not happen in time for CWC'

Meanwhile, it is unlikely Chelsea will sign Jamie Gittens on Tuesday from Borussia Dortmund as they have been unable to agree a deal, with time running out in the first transfer window of the summer.

The deal can be revisited later this summer.

Sky in Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said on the deal: "I do not think Gittens will play in the Club World Cup because too many things have to happen to make the deal.

"Chelsea's last offer was too low, Borussia Dortmund want 60-70m euros (£50.8-£59.25m), but there is no agreement in sight between Dortmund and Chelsea.

"Negotiations are ongoing and this is a transfer for the summer window in July, but not today, and Chelsea are preparing a second offer for Dortmund."

