Celtic transfer news: Kieran Tierney completes return on five-year deal following Arsenal departure

Celtic have confirmed the return of Kieran Tierney on a five-year deal following his departure from Arsenal.

Manager Brendan Rodgers revealed in April there was a pre-agreement in place after the Scottish champions failed to bring him back to Parkhead in January.

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @ScotlandSky on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports than ever before, with 215 games live from the 2025/26 Premier League season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports