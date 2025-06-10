Jamie Gittens: Chelsea fail with late move for winger who heads to Club World Cup with Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea target Jamie Gittens has been included in Borussia Dortmund's squad for the Club World Cup after the Blues failed with a Deadline Day move for the winger.

Chelsea tried to sign the 20-year-old ahead of the tournament but could not reach an agreement with Dortmund before Tuesday's 7pm deadline as the first summer transfer window shut.

But the Blues plan to try again for Gittens this summer, with the window reopening again on Monday.

If a deal were to be agreed in the coming days, Gittens would not be able to feature for Chelsea at the Club World Cup because players are not able to represent two different teams at the tournament.

If Dortmund had not included him in their squad, Chelsea would have been able to add him to their squad due to an in-tournament registration period after the group stages.

Chelsea pushed for a deal before the Club World Cup but Dortmund rejected their £42m offer.

Sky in Germany are reporting Dortmund want nearly £55m [€65m] for the England U21 international.

Sky Sports News understands the Blues will not overpay for Gittens, because they know Dortmund will sell him this summer and he wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

Following the collapse of the Deadline Day move to Chelsea, a frustrated Gittens was seen driving away from Dortmund's training ground.

Blues also fail in Maignan pursuit

Chelsea also failed in their pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan on Deadline Day.

The Blues were offered the France international and they valued him between €10m (£8.5m) and €15m (£12.7m).

But Chelsea never made an official bid for the 29-year-old and they refused to consider paying more than their valuation for a player who has just one year left on his AC Milan contract.

Maignan's potential arrival at Stamford Bridge would have meant yet another shake-up to the goalkeeping department.

Chelsea already have five goalkeepers on their books - Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic, Mike Penders and Kepa Arrizabalaga - but they are now unlikely to sign a 'keeper this summer.

It was not a position the Premier League side were looking at recruiting for until they were offered Maignan.

Maignan has been with AC Milan since 2021 after moving from Lille.

He won the Ligue 1 title with Lille in 2021 before helping Milan to the Serie A title in 2022 and the Italian Super Cup in 2024.

Maignan has made 32 appearances for France and was named in the Euro 2024 team of the tournament.

