Chelsea confirm Club World Cup squad - Liam Delap, Christopher Nkunku included

Chelsea have confirmed their squad for the upcoming Club World Cup with new signing Liam Delap included in the 28-man party.

Chelsea completed the £30m signing of Ipswich striker Delap in the first summer transfer window.

Delap was not included in the England Under-21s squad for this month's European Championship in Slovakia so he could participate for Chelsea in the USA.

All four of Chelsea's summer signings are set to be among the travelling party with goalkeeper Mike Penders, centre-back Mamadou Sarr and midfielder Dario Essugo named.

Christopher Nkunku, linked with a move away this summer, has been selected.

There is a spot on the plane for Andrey Santos - who did manage to impress at Strasbourg on loan last season.

There is no place in the squad for Djordje Petrovic, who also impressed at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg last season and is a contender for the Chelsea No 1 spot.

Axel Disasi isn't part of the squad as Chelsea are open to selling the defender this summer after returning from his Aston Villa loan.

Wesley Fofana has not been included after missing the end of the season with a hamstring issue while Raheem Sterling misses out after returning from his loan spell with Arsenal.

Talks will be held this month about Sterling's future with the England international still having two years left on his Chelsea contract.

The Blues are due to face Los Angeles FC in their first group game in Atlanta this Monday.

Chelsea's Club World Cup squad in full

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Mike Penders, Gabriel Slonina.

Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Mamadou Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Aaron Anselmino, Josh Acheampong.

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Dario Essugo, Andrey Santos, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia.

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Tyrique George, Marc Guiu.

Chelsea vs LAFC - Monday June 16, kick-off 8pm UK time

vs LAFC - Monday June 16, kick-off 8pm UK time Flamengo vs Chelsea - Friday June 20, kick-off 7pm UK time

- Friday June 20, kick-off 7pm UK time ES Tunis vs Chelsea - Wednesday June 25, kick-off 2am UK time

If Chelsea win Group D, they will play the runners-up of Group C - which will be contested by Auckland City, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Boca Juniors - on Sunday June 29, for a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

If they finish as runners-up, they will play the winners of Group C on Saturday June 28.

The winners of the Club World Cup will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA.

Prize money of £774m ($1bn) is to be shared between the 32 clubs - with £406m ($525m) participation fee shared based on sporting and commercial criteria, and £368m ($475m) shared based on sporting performance.

FIFA are not keeping any revenue and it expects to share another £200m ($250m) with clubs across the world as solidarity payments.

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"It's a lot of money because this is just all four weeks' work, it's just for seven games.

"If you win the FA Cup, the oldest domestic competition in world football, you get through £3.9m. But of course, winning the FA Cup, you don't want to win the FA Cup just for money, you want to win it for the prestige.

"If you win the Premier League, that is worth around £176m. The Champions League, the new format, it's estimated that you could earn up to £135m, if you win it, but that is for playing up to 15 games, and the club World Cup £97m."