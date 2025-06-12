England's XI at the 2026 World Cup: Sky Sports writers pick their teams as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane and Cole Palmer spark debate

Who should start for England at next summer's World Cup?

With the tournament exactly a year away, and with England on course to qualify despite unconvincing performances against Andorra and Senegal during their most recent international camp, the Sky Sports writers give their starting line-ups.

Does Trent Alexander-Arnold make the cut at right-back? Is there room for Cole Palmer or Eberechi Eze? Is Liam Delap an outside bet to take Harry Kane's place up front in Thomas Tuchel's team? Take a look through our line-ups below.

'Wharton looks best foil for Rice'

Adam Bate: So much seems to be up in the air right now so let's start with those that the England manager should be looking to build around.

The Real Madrid pairing of Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Arsenal trio of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane are all in strong positions to cement their places in the starting line-up.

Jordan Pickford still looks the most reliable goalkeeping option, which leaves four places with two of them in the centre of defence.

Dan Burn and Levi Colwill are natural left footers but Marc Guehi is still better. John Stones could prove his fitness but Ezri Konsa is excellent one-on-one and gets the nod.

Adam Wharton looks the best foil for Rice and will hope to be able to add European experience this coming season. The one remaining attacking position - playing from the left - is perhaps the least clear because there are so many possible candidates.

Anthony Gordon is back in the Champions League, while Cole Palmer will play at that level as a regular for the first time. Phil Foden needs a big season. But, at the moment, the flair of a facilitator like Eberechi Eze might provide the best balance to the team.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'Trent's creativity can't be ignored'

Peter Smith: Defeat to Senegal is a reality check but six of this XI did not start at the City Ground and they should be transformative.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's creativity cannot be ignored, while John Stones will hopefully enjoy a healthy season to add experience and composure alongside Marc Guehi.

Adam Wharton can step up to dictate the tempo from deep - a role England have been crying out for and which can provide the platform for their attacking talent.

Anthony Gordon gets the nod as his pace and directness can stretch defences and plays to Harry Kane's strengths, while Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and Morgan Rogers are gamechangers off the bench.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'Door open for Delap to take Kane's place'

Lewis Jones: Harry Kane is a phenomenal goalscorer and footballer but is he truly built to lead the line for an elite team in the modern era?

To put it bluntly, his work off the ball and inability to press is a huge issue for England that has not been spoken about enough.

We all saw it with our own eyes in the last European Championship. Remember Ollie Watkins' goal against Netherlands in the semi-final? And Cole Palmer's against Spain in the final? Kane was off the pitch for both of those moments.

England's press and all-round structure out of possession improves without Kane, meaning the door is firmly open for Liam Delap to surge onto the scene next season for Chelsea and make the centre-forward position his own.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hall to pip Lewis-Skelly at left-back?

Simeon Gholam: Plenty of ifs and buts, here. John Stones is struggling more and more for fitness, but if he is available he is still England's best centre-back and has invaluable experience. Lewis Hall has a wide berth next season to establish himself as first-choice left-back (although Myles Lewis-Skelly will be there to fight him for it). Adam Wharton is a necessity to give Declan Rice the opportunity to express himself.

In attack Tuchel will have to be ruthless and not just try and squeeze all our best options together. But if Saka, Bellingham and Palmer cannot find a way to operate together, then one will need to be dropped to make way for some balance. And Kane needs to stay up and play as a No 9.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'Gordon's pace needed on the left'

Nick Wright: A player of Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality still has to get the nod at right-back. John Stones' fitness is a worry but he partners Marc Guehi at the heart of the defence and Myles Lewis-Skelly completes the back four at left-back.

Jude Bellingham is best used in the No 10 role but Declan Rice benefits from licence to get forward too. Lewis-Skelly can help provide cover by tucking inside but a deep-lying midfield partner for Rice is needed. Adam Wharton could be the man for the task. His incisive passing could help unlock England's attack.

Not starting Cole Palmer feels a big call but Bukayo Saka has to play on the right and Anthony Gordon has the edge on other options on the left on account of his pace. England will need a quick outlet on the break and the touchline-hugging Gordon could work well with Lewis-Skelly on that side, with Kane spearheading the front three.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'Chalobah over Burn at centre-back'

Ron Walker: Jordan Pickford is still England's best goalkeeper, especially when the back four is uncertain. Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive ability remains a concern. Tino Livramento looks a long shot but he is shining under the radar at Newcastle and is back in the Champions League, while Kyle Walker is on his way out and Reece James' minutes need managing.

The centre-back pairing needs some height, but Dan Burn is not the answer. Assuming John Stones does not rediscover some fitness, Trevoh Chalobah is a better option in the build-up - and Tuchel is a fan from his Chelsea days.

There is not a top-class natural No 8 to partner Declan Rice in midfield so Jude Bellingham can sit alongside him, which also leaves room for Cole Palmer further forward.

Anthony Gordon offers genuine pace and width on the left, especially when Myles Lewis-Skelly will drift into midfield.

Up front, Harry Kane is not getting any younger, but he will be a goal threat until the day he retires. Dominic Solanke could be a strong alternative if he has an injury-free season.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

White to solve right-back conundrum?

Sam Blitz: England have a solution to their right-back conundrum and it could be the forgotten man from the Gareth Southgate era.

Kyle Walker is past it for club and country and Trent Alexander-Arnold is still not trusted defensively, so why not give Ben White a go? Thomas Tuchel has been receptive to bringing the Arsenal man back in and he could help form a back three with England when Myles Lewis-Skelly inverts into midfield.

Marc Guehi should come back in at centre-back after a dismal June camp - and why not give Dan Burn the shirt in the United States? He has barely put a foot wrong under Tuchel, nor for Newcastle in recent years. He would be a wild card starting option and is a huge threat from set-pieces.

At the moment, the attack picks itself. Cole Palmer's Conference League final heroics show why the No 10 role should be his, while Eberechi Eze is really playing himself into form.

You need Jude Bellingham's goal presence, but Lewis-Skelly helping Declan Rice out in midfield allows you to play both him and Palmer next to each other.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

James to join Stones at centre-back?

Richard Morgan: It is fingers crossed as far as John Stones' fitness is concerned, but a settled run in Manchester City's back line next season will see the 83-cap centre-back get the nod in defence alongside another injury-prone player, Reece James, who was a favourite of Thomas Tuchel's as Chelsea boss and is just too good not to start for England.

Declan Rice and the impressive Adam Wharton as dual holding midfielders allows Myles Lewis-Skelly and Trent Alexander-Arnold to bomb down their respective wings, with the pacy Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka playing as inverted wingers, linking up with No 10 Jude Bellingham as the playmaker.

And that leaves the skipper Harry Kane as a lone striker to feed off their combined creativity.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'Kane is untouchable - and rightly so'

Dan Long: It's been said a million times before, but Jordan Pickford has never let England down and there is no reason to suggest he will in what could prove to be his last major tournament in an England shirt.

Ezri Konsa partners Marc Guehi in the heart of defence, but that is dependent on John Stones' fitness, while the development of Myles Lewis-Skelly - still just 19 next summer - will only accelerate. Kyle Walker's England career is likely at an end, so that right-back berth is Trent Alexander Arnold's to lose.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Adam Wharton, so I can see him alongside Declan Rice in midfield.

It goes without saying that front four is a frightening prospect on its day. No one is taking that No 9 spot away from Harry Kane - he is untouchable and rightly so - but capable deputies - Ollie Watkins, Dom Solanke and even Ivan Toney, if he is still involved - will be hoping to play their part - and for more than just a few minutes at the end.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tarkowski, Anderson make stats-based team

Adam Smith: Using the Sky Sports Power Rankings, which strives to remove all subjectivity and rank players purely on stats, there would be two additions to the England XI who have not even made the squad.

The Power Rankings favours players who clocked more minutes last season, as they had more opportunities to accumulate stats - so players like Bukayo Saka are penalised. It awards points to players based on 35 different matchday stats, according to their positions.

Based on this, Jordan Pickford remains between the sticks, Real Madrid's latest Galactico Trent Alexander-Arnold earns a starting berth at right-back and Levi Colwill starts at left-back - with Dan Burn and James Tarkowski as centre-backs.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson earns a debut alongside Jude Bellingham in midfield. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze occupy the flanks, with Anderson's team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White in the No 10 role.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Up top, Harry Kane is the first name on the team sheet with 65,473 Power Ranking points - more than any other English player in Europe's top seven leagues.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Which players were most popular among our writers?

See below for a breakdown of our writers' picks.

Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Kyle Walker among the players not to get a single vote!