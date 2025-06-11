Jude Bellingham: England boss Thomas Tuchel says his own mother thinks midfielder's on-pitch behaviour 'can be a bit repulsive'

Thomas Tuchel has admitted his own mother thinks Jude Bellingham's on-pitch temperament "can be a bit repulsive", but insists the midfielder is "special".

In England's 3-1 loss to Senegal in Nottingham on Tuesday night, the Bellingham had a furious reaction to his goal being disallowed by VAR for a Levi Colwill handball, with his remonstrations carrying on after the full-time whistle.

It is not the first time where Bellingham's rage has been seen on-field. Late on in the Euro 2024 final with Spain, the Real Madrid midfielder appeared to gesture angrily at Gareth Southgate and the England bench - and Tuchel admits that "sometimes you see the rage" in the 21-year-old.

"I see that it can create mixed emotions. I see this with my parents, with my mum, that she sometimes cannot see the nice and well-educated and well-behaved guy that I see, and the smile," said Tuchel about Bellingham to talkSPORT.

"If he smiles, he wins everyone. But sometimes you see the rage, you see the hunger and the rage and the fire, and it comes out in a way that can be a bit repulsive, for example, for my mother, when she sits in front of the TV. I see that."

Tuchel has called on Bellingham to "channel" that angry energy which can lead to an "edge" in his game, with the England head coach keen not to "dim down" his talents.

"I think he has a certain something. I think he brings an edge, which we welcome and which is needed if we want to achieve," said Tuchel.

"Yeah, it needs to be channelled. The edge needs to be channelled towards the opponent, towards our [aim], and not to intimidate the team-mates or to be over-aggressive towards the team-mates. Team-mates or referees, but towards opponents, yes, and always towards the solution, meaning towards winning. And we are on that.

"He has the fire and I don't want to dim this down. He should play with this kind of fire, that's his strength. But the fire comes also with some attributes that can intimidate you, maybe even as a team-mate.

"You see sometimes the explosion towards referees and the anger in his game, so if he can channel this in the right way and we can help him in this, then for sure he has the something that we need and he has a certain edge that is hard to find."

'I may stay longer than next year's World Cup'

England suffered a chastening defeat to Senegal in a friendly on Tuesday night but remain one of the favourites to challenge for the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel was brought in to replace Gareth Southgate after his predecessor took England to the final of Euro 2024. His contract runs until the end of the World Cup, with his remit to secure victory in North America. However, he admitted he is enjoying the role and feels he is "in the right place".

"I will always be tempted to stay because I love the group and I love the opportunity," he said when asked whether he would go for a tilt at Euro 2028 - which is being held in England, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales - if he won the World Cup.

"It's an honour to be English head coach. I know what's coming after a huge tournament in England. I will always be tempted. I can tell you that even after the disappointing result [against Senegal]."

Asked if that same desire would be there if England fell short at the World Cup, he said: "If you ask me today, yes. Because, like I said, I feel that I'm in the right place. I enjoy to be where I am at the moment.

"I love the new challenge. I wanted a new challenge, I wanted a new environment. I feel the support, I feel the trust and the respect of the people in the federation.

"I love the group of players. I want to push them and it just feels right."

What is Bellingham's best position?

Asked what Bellingham's best position is, Tuchel said: "That is a good question that applies to many of our players.

"From outside, I thought for many years that he could be a No 6/No 8, then he had this amazing season where he played like a false nine for Real Madrid and scored and scored and was involved in chances.

"I still see this hunger. The determination that he has to be on the scoreboard, to have his name there, which is a good thing. But I see this what I normally see only in strikers.

"I think now at the moment he's more of a No 8/No 10 than a No 6/No 8. Maybe a No 10."