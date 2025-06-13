Steven Pressley: Dundee's new head coach 'aspiring for top six' in Scottish Premiership

New Dundee head coach Steven Pressley is targeting a top-six finish but admits he is "not your man" if supporters want a boss with experience of winning trophies.

Pressley was announced as Tony Docherty's successor on June 2 having left his position as head of individual player development at Premier League side Brentford.

His most recent managerial role was at Carlisle United after spells at Falkirk, Coventry City, Fleetwood Town and Cypriot First Division side Pafos.

Now he feels the "time is right" to return to Scotland.

"If you're looking for a manager that's got a history of winning titles, winning trophies, then I'm not your man," Pressley told Sky Sports News.

"I've not demonstrated that as yet, but I've demonstrated through my time that I have the ability to connect and develop young talent.

"I've also proven that I can develop teams in a certain manner but I've got a lot to prove, I'm very much aware of that.

"I'm not hiding from that fact, but this has given me the opportunity to try and do that."

Image: Pressley replaces Tony Docherty, who was sacked by Dundee at the end of the season

Previous boss Docherty was relieved of his duties at the end of last season after finishing 10th, just one year after guiding the club to a top-six finish.

Now the new man in the dugout is tasked with that same challenge.

Image: Pressley left his role as head of individual player development at Brentford to take charge at Dundee

"The aspirations are certainly to finish top six but success for Dundee can come in many ways," added Pressley

"There are obviously the cup competitions as well that we'll be aspiring to do well in. Part of the job is also to develop our own and bring through our own young talent.

"So there's a number of factors and a number of indicators for success, but ultimately for supporters, it's winning games of football and that will never change in football.

"In order for us to grow as a club and have time to grow as a club, you have to get over certain hurdles and that is winning certain games."

