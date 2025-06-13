Tottenham start legal proceedings against Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS over terminated sponsorship deal

INEOS agreed a five-year deal with Spurs in 2022 – before Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a stake in Man Utd – for INEOS Grenadier to become the London team’s official 4×4 vehicle partner; in March 2025, INEOS exited the sponsorship deal, three years into a five-year deal.

Tottenham Hotspur have sued Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company, INEOS Automotive, in the London Commercial Court.

Court records show Spurs filed a commercial claim on Thursday, though no documents are available.

It is understood that the claim centres around a contractual dispute.

Chemicals firm INEOS agreed a five-year deal with Spurs in 2022 - before Ratcliffe bought a stake in United - for INEOS Grenadier to become the London team's official 4×4 vehicle partner.

In March 2025, INEOS exited the sponsorship deal with Spurs, three years into a five-year agreement.

An INEOS Automotive spokesperson said in a statement to Sky Sports News: "INEOS Automotive has been a partner of Tottenham Hotspur since 2022, taking on a partnership agreement that INEOS Group had in place with the club since 2020.

"We have a contractual right to terminate our partnership contract and in December 2024 exercised that right."

Sky Sports News has contacted Tottenham for comment.

In March it was announced INEOS had reached a settlement with New Zealand Rugby in relation to a sponsorship deal.

The previous month, NZR had said it had launched legal proceedings against INEOS after alleging that the first instalment of 2025 sponsorship money due under a six-year agreement struck in 2021 had not been paid.