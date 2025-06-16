Adrien Truffert: Bournemouth sign left-back from Rennes which is set to allow Milos Kerkez's Liverpool move

Bournemouth have completed a deal to sign left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes, which is set to grant Milos Kerkez his move to Liverpool.

Truffert, who has joined the Cherries in an initial £10.1m deal which could rise to £14.3m, is seen as Kerkez's replacement at left-back.

Liverpool and Bournemouth have been in contact since last week about the left-back.

As it stands, there has been no formal offer made by Liverpool for Kerkez, who is valued at around £45m. The 21-year-old still has three years left on his contract at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth faced competition for Truffert, 23, who had been the subject of interest from other sides in Europe and the Premier League.

Truffert has signed a five-year deal at the south coast club and will link up with Andoni Iraola's squad at the start of pre-season.

"It's a great opportunity for me to keep progressing and to be part of an ambitious project," Truffert told the club's media channels. "I felt the club's confidence in me from the first discussions, and I'm excited to get started.

"It's a dream for any player to play in the Premier League. It's one of the best and most competitive leagues in the world. I'm looking forward to testing myself at this level, facing top players every week, and helping the team achieve great things."

Meanwhile, Bouremouth's President of Football Operations Tiago Pinto said: "We're delighted to bring such an excellent talent to the club so early on in the window. Adrien is a player that we've admired for some time and he brings significant experience to the squad despite still being just 23 years of age.

"We're excited to work with Adrien and are thrilled to have a player of such quality join us as we look to build on a record-breaking season for the club."

Kluivert: Kerkez likely to join Liverpool

Bournemouth midfielder Justin Kluivert believes team-mate Kerkez will "probably" join Liverpool this summer.

Kerkez is the subject of interest from the Premier League champions, who are looking for a new left-back.

"He'll probably go there. I hope so for him," Kluivert told Voetbal Primeur last week.

"He hasn't really said goodbye yet, but I hope he'll make it happen there."

Will Robertson move to Atletico Madrid?

Meanwhile, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson could leave Anfield in the wake of Kerkez's imminent arrival, with Atletico Madrid interested in the Scotland captain.

Robertson is heading into the final year of his contract at Anfield and his form for Liverpool came under scrutiny last season after errors had slipped into his game after years of consistency.

Liverpool also have Kostas Tsimikas currently on their books but would be open to offers for the Greek left-back.

"When you play for a big club like Liverpool you expect challenges, you expect to have competition, I've always faced that and so has everyone in their own positions," Robertson said recently while on international duty.

"We want the club to be ambitious, they're doing that and wherever we fit into that, if you're happy with the role you stay and do it and if you're not then I'm sure there will be some people out the door as well. That's the nature of football."

