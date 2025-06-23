Gareth Bale: Wales legend part of consortium looking to buy Cardiff City controlling stake

Gareth Bale has confirmed that he is part of a consortium looking to buy a controlling interest in Sky Bet League One club Cardiff.

Bale, who is Wales' all-time leading goalscorer, described the prospect of linking up with his hometown club as "a dream come true".

The group involving Bale reportedly made an initial enquiry earlier this month, which was rejected by Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan.

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere for F1: The Movie, Bale told Sky Sports: "We are interested in getting Cardiff. It's my home club, it's where I grew up and my uncle used to play for them.

"To be involved with an ownership group would be a dream come true."

He was recently linked with a group that failed in a reported bid to take over Plymouth, who like Cardiff were relegated from the Championship last season.

Bale added: "It [Cardiff] is a club close to my heart. It's where I grew up and I would love to be able to be a part of growing Cardiff and taking it to the Premier League where it belongs.

"I know how amazing the Welsh fans and Cardiff fans are. It would be amazing to try and do something together.

"We are trying to engage with Cardiff and more news will come out on that in the future but hopefully we can get something done."

Image: Luka Modric of Real Madrid has invested in Swansea

Bale could be set to follow in former team-mate Luka Modric's footsteps as the Real Madrid star has joined Swansea City as an investor and co-owner.

The 39-year-old Croatia captain has spent the last 13 seasons with Real Madrid and helped them win six Champions League titles after a four-year spell at Tottenham earlier in his distinguished career.

Swansea failed to disclose how much Modric, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, had invested but he expressed excitement at the chance to use his knowledge to help the Welsh outfit.

Modric said: "This is an exciting opportunity. Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase and the ambition to compete at the highest level."