England: Lee Carsley sets challenge of winning third-straight U21 European Championship title in 2027

Lee Carsley says his next challenge is to win the U21 Euros again with England in 2027, after his Young Lions retained their title with a gripping 3-2 win over Germany.

Just 10 days after Carsley's side had lost 2-1 in the same fixture during the tournament's group stages, a 92nd-minute winner from Jonathan Rowe secured a dramatic extra-time victory in Bratislava.

It follows victory over Spain in the 2023 edition and repeats the feat Dave Sexton's sides achieved in 1982 and 1984.

Carsley - who took charge of six England senior fixtures between Sir Gareth Southgate's exit and Thomas Tuchel's appointment - signed a new two-year contract earlier this month, which runs until the end of the 2027 tournament in Albania and Serbia.

Image: England's James McAtee lifts the trophy after winning the U21 European Championship final

Speaking to Channel 4 shortly after the victory, he said: "I'm really proud of the players. The commitment they've shown for the last 28 days, all the instruction we've tried to put into them so quickly, they've taken it on board and they've got so much belief.

"I spoke about it when we were at St George's Park, that this squad believe they can win and that's the kind of players we need.

"I'm so happy for them. To be European champions for the second time is a great achievement and the challenge now is to do it again in two years.

"Any setback we've had, the players have just got together. I said at the start of the tournament, the longer we can stay in, the better we play.

Image: Harvey Elliott scored the opener in the final in Bratislava

"I didn't think we played great tonight. I thought we probably sat a little bit too deep and didn't have as much control as I would've wanted, but I probably won't remember that in a couple of days."

Pressed on whether he would have any role within Tuchel's backroom setup in the lead-up to next year's World Cup, he added: "I'm not sure. I'm going to try and enjoy tonight. It's important.

"I love my job, I'm very proud of the job I do, I love working with the players.

"I've had a chance with the senior team as well and I love that, so the best thing I can do is help the pathway and try and help the senior team."

Match-winner Rowe: I had the mindset of doing anything to help

Image: Jonathan Rowe hit a 92nd-minute winner for the Young Lions

England's Jonathan Rowe on Channel 4:

"Everyone is exceptional. From the minute I came into the camp, I could just tell everyone had the same mindset; we all wanted to win.

"We've done that now - the job's finally finished and we can all celebrate!

"I came into the game with the mindset of doing anything I could to help the team. I wasn't starting, but I knew, at some point, all of us on the bench would have to come on, make a difference and help the team to push it over the line.

"I'm so happy we managed to do that in front of some important people tonight."

'This will be just as satisfying as 2023'

Sky Sports' Adam Bate at Tehelne Pole:

"What a win, what an achievement. England lifted this trophy two years ago without conceding a goal, but this one will be just as satisfying in its own way because they have come through the setbacks to triumph again.

"So many impressive performances, illustrated by the fact that six substitutes featured in the final and three of them combined for the winning goal.

"A reminder that England went 39 years without winning this tournament. They have now retained it. The quality and depth of young talent is remarkable and in Lee Carsley they have a coach who has given them the platform to flourish."

Foster: Great for English football if Carsley gets PL job

Former England U20s manager Ian Foster thinks Lee Carsley could be in the minds of Premier League clubs looking for a new manager next season after his under-21 squad beat Germany in the EURO final.

Former England U18, U19, U20 boss Ian Foster on Sky Sports News:

"Lee can't do any more. It will be interesting now to see what and if offers come his way, and what he wants to do about that.

"I'm sure directors of football up and down the country will be looking at Lee's achievements over the last few years and wondering whether he's the next man to come in.

"I think it would be great for English football if Lee took a job in the Premier League and showed everybody what he's capable of doing.

"But, for now, he'll be immensely proud of his achievements and rightly so."