Joao Pedro transfer news: Chelsea agree deal to sign Brighton striker with Brazilian set to join Club World Cup squad

Chelsea have agreed a deal worth up to £60m for Brighton forward Joao Pedro.

The 23-year-old has agreed terms with Chelsea on a seven-year deal and will fly from Brazil to the USA to have a medical and join Enzo Maresca's side at the Club World Cup.

Pedro will be able to play for Chelsea at the tournament, as clubs are allowed to register players between June 27 and July 3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at our picks of Joao Pedro's best Premier League goals for Watford and Brighton

It means the Brazil international could make his Chelsea debut in the Club World Cup quarter-finals with Pedro potentially available to face Palmeiras on Friday in Philadelphia, with kick-off at 2am UK time in the early hours of Saturday.

The move for Pedro comes with Chelsea having good relations with Brighton, who have a sell-on clause in the deal.

The Blues view Pedro as a versatile forward who can play as a No. 9 and across the front line.

Newcastle had also been interested in Pedro and had a bid of around £50m rejected last week. It is understood Pedro only wanted to play for Chelsea.

Image: Joao Pedro is set to leave Brighton for Chelsea this summer

Watford, who sold Pedro to Brighton for £35m in 2023, will be due 20 per cent of the profit from this deal.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Chelsea are also on the verge of signing Jamie Gittens from Dortmund. Gittens will sign a seven-year contract at Chelsea after completing his medical. The fee to sign the 20-year-old is set to be €65m (£55.5m).

Gittens will not be allowed to play for Chelsea at the Club World Cup after already appearing in Borussia Dortmund's first group game against Fluminense.

Brighton's transfer model will not alter following Pedro exit

Sky Sports News' James Savundra and Elliot Cook:

Brighton had no intention of selling Pedro in this window but were aware of mounting Premier League interest.

The 23-year-old's ambition to play at the top level of European football has been no secret, and he's also keen to put himself firmly in the picture for next summer's World Cup.

Brighton will continue to sell players when they consider it the right time for both themselves and the player - as long as the value is matched. They will not stand in a player's way if their value is met.

After Pedro was sent off against Brentford and was involved in a training group altercation with Jan Paul van Hecke, it seemed an exit this summer could happen.

Image: Pedro joined Brighton from Watford in May 2023

While he is not regarded as a troublemaker, the incidents did not go down well internally. Pedro moved to Brighton from Watford in May 2023 and has 40 goal contributions in all competitions across 70 games.

He was the top scorer in the Europa League group stage during the 2023/24 season, including a late winner against Marseille to help the club qualify for the group stages.

The fee from Chelsea represents a significant profit on a player who helped the club to achieve a top 10 finish last season and who was also their top scorer in their first campaign in Europe.

The club will bide their time when it comes to assessing their forward options. Their existing options already include record signing Georgino Rutter, Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson and new signing Charalampos Kostoulas - whom the club have extremely high hopes for.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.