Women's Euros 2025: Finland open tournament by shocking Iceland, Norway come from behind to beat Switzerland

Day one of Euro 2025 did not disappoint! Finland secured their first victory at a Women’s European Championship in 16 years, while Norway came from behind to break Swiss hearts in Basel. Sky Sports takes a look at how the action unfolded...

Norway come from behind to stun Swiss

Norway came from behind to beat Switzerland 2-1 in a topsy-turvy game in Basel, as Ada Hegerberg stepped up to score her 50th international goal despite later missing from the penalty spot.

Nadine Riesen gave the Swiss a deserved first-half lead, sweeping inside the near post as star-studded Norway struggled with their hosts' intensity.

But set-plays have often been Norway's saviour, and with Hegerberg among their attacking contingent, it's easy to see why. The forward rose to Vilde Boe Risa's corner to power home an equaliser 10 minutes into the second period before Julia Stierli's own goal turned the game fully on its head.

Image: Norway's Ada Hegerberg celebrates after scoring her side's equaliser

A tale of two penalties followed. Hegerberg missed hers, while Switzerland had their opportunity snatched away by VAR for an offside in the build-up, ramping up the drama further.

Swiss optimism dwindled as it became clear the result was beyond them, but their performance will instil belief ahead of a meeting with lacklustre Iceland. Norway celebrate a third win over Switzerland this year - all coming by a single-goal margin - while also beating a Euros host nation on opening night for the first time since the group stage was introduced in 1997.

Swiss teenagers impress Switzerland's starting XI contained two 18-year-olds, Iman Beney and Noemi Ivelj; the last time a team started a Women's Euro finals match with two players aged 18 or under was Norway in 2013 when they fielded Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Norway coach Gemma Grainger, speaking to womenseuro.com: "Switzerland started better than us. I have huge respect for them, I was not surprised.

"It was a strong talk at half-time, we have high standards in this team, we changed some things tactically as we thought we could exploit Switzerland and all credit to the players."

Kosola stars as Finland down Iceland

Image: Finland 's Katariina Kosola, left, celebrates with Finland 's Emma Koivisto

Katariina Kosola helped a determined Finland to their first win at a European championships since 2009 - incidentally also the last time they progressed past the group stages at a major tournament.

Kosola's brilliant right-footed strike secured a 1-0 win over 10-player Iceland, who, despite being the highest-ranked team in Group A, were flat and lacked rhythm after losing captain Glodis Viggosdottir to injury early in the game.

Predicted to be a tight and cagey affair, Finland pushed for an opener from the off with Kosola firing constant warning shots, drifting inside onto her favoured foot and testing Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir before eventually making the breakthrough midway through the second half.

Image: Match-winner Kosola was a threat throughout

Hildur Antonsdottir saw red for two quick-fire cautions just before Kosola's decider - adding to Iceland's woe - and will miss their next group-stage game against hosts Switzerland on Sunday.

Finland, shrugging off the difference in official rankings, were more than deserving of three points and can prepare their next fixture against Norway buoyed by their first major tournament victory for 16 long years.

Finland defender Natalia Kuikka, speaking to womenseuro.com: "After the red card, we were able to score and get momentum. At the end, Iceland were just coming at us, so it honestly didn't feel like they were missing a player.

"Kudos to them for being tough opponents, the last 15 minutes were pretty chaotic. I'm happy we were able to keep a clean sheet and win."