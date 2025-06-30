Luis Diaz: Liverpool forward wanted by Bayern Munich adding to interest from Barcelona and Al Nassr

Bayern Munich have added Liverpool forward Luis Diaz to their list of left-winger targets, according to Sky in Germany.

They want to sign a player in that position and have explored a deal.

There has been no contact with Liverpool at this stage with Diaz one of a number of options Bayern are looking at.

Barcelona had an approach knocked back for the 28-year-old earlier this month, who is also of interest to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

Diaz, who has two years left on his deal, says he is happy to see out the remainder of his contract at Liverpool.

Speaking while away with Colombia on international duty, Diaz said: "I'm very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they've made me feel really welcome.

"Right now we're in contact with them because we're speaking with [other] clubs. It's normal, the market is open, and we're trying to sort out what's best for us.

"I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn't make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there.

"And that's it, everything depends on them obviously, it's up to me to decide what's best for us and the future."

Diaz was a key part of Liverpool's Premier League title win last season as he scored 13 goals and provided five assists.

The forward moved to Anfield from Porto in January 2022 in a deal worth up to £49m.

He has scored 41 goals in 148 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Carra divided on Diaz future

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher is unsure about whether the Reds should offer Colombia forward Luis Diaz to a new contract

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher speaking at the start of May:

"It's an interesting one, where I think you could flip a coin with some people saying they'd love him to sign a new contract and some say it might be the time where you get good money for him because he's at a good age.

"I think Luis Diaz has been one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League this season. I don't think he's quite Sadio Mane, so I think Liverpool supporters are actually still thinking we haven't quite replaced Mane, but how many of them is there about?

"If I'm being honest, for the majority of this season up until Christmas, I was thinking you sell Diaz in the summer.

"The way he's played and the way Liverpool's front line might change and with the fact that he can play through the middle in the manager's eyes, he's now going to stay and I think it might be other players who move on in the front line rather than Diaz."

