Kyle Walker transfer news: Burnley sign England defender from Man City in deal worth up to £5m

Kyle Walker has completed a move to join Burnley from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £5m; the 35-year-old England international had entered the final year of his contract at Man City; ex-Tottenham defender spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan

Saturday 5 July 2025 11:45, UK

Kyle Walker has signed a two-year contract at Burnley. Pic: Burnley FC
Image: Kyle Walker has signed a two-year contract at Burnley. Pic: Burnley FC

Burnley have completed a deal to sign Manchester City defender Kyle Walker in a deal worth up to £5m.

Walker has signed a two-year deal at the newly-promoted Premier League club after he had entered the final year of his Man City contract.

It is understood City could make a £10m saving on the remaining year of Walker's contract.

The experienced Premier League defender becomes Burnley's latest summer signing after the arrivals of Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe and Loum Tchouana, while loan deals for Bashir Humphreys, Marcus Edwards, Zian Flemming and Jaidon Anthony have also been made permanent.

Burnley boss Scott Parker knows Walker from their playing days at Tottenham from 2011 to 2013, while they were also England team-mates.

Walker spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, making 16 appearances across all competitions, but the Serie A side did not take up the option to make the deal permanent.

He now departs City following a trophy-laden eight-year stay at the Etihad Stadium, which saw him win 17 trophies with the club, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League as part of their treble success in the 2022/23 campaign.

Burnley's transfer window so far

In

Loum Tchaouna - Lazio, £12m

Axel Tuanzebe - Ipswich, free transfer

Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord, undisclosed

Bashir Humphrey - Chelsea, undisclosed

Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth, undisclosed

Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP, undisclosed

Zian Flemming - Millwall, undisclosed

Max Weiss - Karlsruher, £4.2m

Kyle Walker - Man City, £5m

Out

Nathan Redmond - released

Jonjo Shelvey - released

CJ Egan-Riley - Marseille, free

