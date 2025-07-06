Norway Women 2-1 Finland Women: Caroline Graham Hansen leaves it late to snatch Euro 2025 victory as knockouts beckon
Caroline Graham Hansen lifted Norway to the brink of advancing to the quarter-finals of the Women's European Championships with a decisive late goal in a 2-1 win over an impressive Finland - who deserved at least a draw from the game
A late solo strike by Norway forward Caroline Graham Hansen secured a 2-1 victory against Finland in the Women's European Championship on Sunday, as the twice champions took a big step towards qualifying for the knockout phase.
Norway's second Group A win put them top of the standings with six points. Finland, who defeated Iceland in their opening game, remain on three.
"We buzzed our way to three points in one way or another, but that's what counts in championships. There's a bit to work with, but we won, it helps," player of the match Graham Hansen told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
Eva Nystrom's own goal put Norway ahead after three minutes as Graham Hansen's cross hit the Finland defender and slid cruelly into the net.
The Norwegians were unlucky not to score again when they hit the woodwork twice within a minute, Ingrid Syrstad Engen's close-range header striking the crossbar before Finland goalkeeper Anna Koivunen tipped Vilde Boe Risa's corner onto the post.
Finland equalised in the 32nd minute when midfielder Oona Siren found forward Oona Sevenius with a precise through ball. Sevenius hammered a left-foot shot into the top right corner to score her first international goal for over a year.
Graham Hansen then stepped up to seal the win in the 84th minute, fooling two defenders with quick feet as she drifted in from the right and rifled a shot in off the far post.
Norway, who beat Switzerland in their opening game, could have a place in the quarter-finals confirmed if the hosts beat Iceland later on Sunday, or if the match ends in a draw.
Finland face Switzerland on Thursday when Norway play Iceland.