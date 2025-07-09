Mohammed Kudus transfer news: Tottenham agree £55m deal to sign West Ham forward

Tottenham have agreed a deal with West Ham to sign Mohammed Kudus.

The fee for the 24-year-old forward is understood to be around £55m.

Kudus is set to begin his medical with Spurs on Thursday ahead of signing a six-year contract.

Chelsea and Newcastle also showed interest in Kudus earlier in the window; however, Sky Sports News understands that the player only wants to move to Spurs at this time.

Spurs are looking to sign a forward who can play across the front line and Kudus fits that bill.

The former Ajax forward has scored 13 goals and set up 12 in 65 Premier League games since arriving from the Eredivisie in the summer window of 2023.

If it goes through, this will be the first transfer between the two rivals since Scott Parker joined Spurs from West Ham in 2011.

Spurs remain interested in Brentford's Yoane Wissa after the expected arrival of Kudus.

Kudus deal will not impact potential move for Wissa

Image: Tottenham remain interested in Brentford forward Yoane Wissa

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"With Mohammed Kudus' imminent arrival, there have been question marks as to whether this will impact any of Tottenham's other activity.

"Well, they are after one of Thomas Frank's former players, Yoane Wissa. That pursuit, I'm told, will not be impacted by Kudus' imminent arrival.

"There's been no club-to-club contact between Tottenham and Brentford as of yet, but we expect that to be pretty soon.

"Wissa is into the final year of his contract and turns 29 in September, with those ingredients, Tottenham may feel that there is a deal to be done."

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Kudus is an exciting signing. Spurs rarely do business with West Ham - the Ghanaian is the first purchase from their rivals in 14 years - but Kudus was deemed talented enough to be the exception.

Kudus is just about to turn 25, adds much-needed depth to Spurs' wide attacking positions and, after two seasons in east London, is well aware of the demands of the Premier League.

But how much of a concern should his second season for West Ham be?

Image: Mohammed Kudus had more shots in his second season at West Ham - but his numbers for goals, assists and take-ons completed were down

Kudus was named as the division's best newcomer by Sky Sports' Gary Neville in the Monday Night Football awards at the end of the 2023/24 season. A £38m purchase from Ajax looked like a bargain for West Ham, with Kudus scoring 14 times across all competitions, setting up nine more goals and bringing excitement to the London Stadium with his lightning, direct dribbles.

But there were just five goals in all last term. As well as one at Spurs, his only other goals came home and away against Brighton and Ipswich, with his final strike of the season arriving with just three minutes to play against relegated opposition at Portman Road.

Statistically it was a disappointing dip from the promise of that first campaign. There were, though, caveats around West Ham's form and also the positions Kudus was asked to play during the 2024/25 season, plugging gaps across the frontline as injuries struck.

Will a Tottenham team that finished three places below the Hammers but scored 18 more goals provide the environment to help Kudus fire like he did in that first year in England?

The approach of new Spurs boss Thomas Frank will be significant. Bryan Mbeumo, a left-footer like Kudus, starred on the right side of Frank's attack at Brentford, scoring 20 times last season. Could Frank help Kudus get near those levels?

Spurs believe the answer is yes to both of those questions and now Kudus has a fresh platform to reignite the buzz which came with his first campaign in England.

