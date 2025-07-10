Mohammed Kudus transfer news: Tottenham complete £55m deal to sign West Ham forward

Tottenham have completed the signing of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham for £55m.

Kudus - who also attracted interest from Chelsea and Newcastle - has joined Spurs on a six-year deal.

The Ghana international scored 13 goals and set up 12 in 65 Premier League games for West Ham, after arriving from Ajax in 2023.

This is the first transfer between Tottenham and West Ham since Scott Parker's move to Spurs in 2011. Spurs were looking to sign a forward who can play across the front line and Kudus fits that bill.

Spurs also remain interested in Brentford's Yoane Wissa.

'Kudus deal was Frank's priority'

Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge:

"Kudus was identified as a priority signing for Thomas Frank.

"It's usually unthinkable a transfer between the two clubs but the Ghanian international only wanted to sign for Spurs.

"A fee of around £54.5m also means Spurs avoid 'the Tottenham tax' that was widely reported given West Ham's reluctance to do business with the north London side in the past.

"West Ham will reinvest a chunk of the Kudus money for Graham Potter to bring in his own players but there will be huge pressure to get it right given most of the West Ham supporters feelings on the Kudus deal to Spurs on X this week: "Anyone but them."

Kudus deal will not impact potential move for Wissa

Image: Tottenham remain interested in Brentford forward Yoane Wissa

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"Tottenham are after one of Thomas Frank's former players, Yoane Wissa. That pursuit, I'm told, will not be impacted by Kudus' imminent arrival.

"There's been no club-to-club contact between Tottenham and Brentford as of yet, but we expect that to be pretty soon.

"Wissa is into the final year of his contract and turns 29 in September, with those ingredients, Tottenham may feel that there is a deal to be done."

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Kudus is an exciting signing. Spurs rarely do business with West Ham - the Ghanaian is the first purchase from their rivals in 14 years - but Kudus was deemed talented enough to be the exception.

Kudus is just about to turn 25, adds much-needed depth to Spurs' wide attacking positions and, after two seasons in east London, is well aware of the demands of the Premier League.

But how much of a concern should his second season for West Ham be?

Image: Mohammed Kudus had more shots in his second season at West Ham - but his numbers for goals, assists and take-ons completed were down

Kudus was named as the division's best newcomer by Sky Sports' Gary Neville in the Monday Night Football awards at the end of the 2023/24 season. A £38m purchase from Ajax looked like a bargain for West Ham, with Kudus scoring 14 times across all competitions, setting up nine more goals and bringing excitement to the London Stadium with his lightning, direct dribbles.

But there were just five goals in all last term. As well as one at Spurs, his only other goals came home and away against Brighton and Ipswich, with his final strike of the season arriving with just three minutes to play against relegated opposition at Portman Road.

Statistically it was a disappointing dip from the promise of that first campaign. There were, though, caveats around West Ham's form and also the positions Kudus was asked to play during the 2024/25 season, plugging gaps across the frontline as injuries struck.

Will a Tottenham team that finished three places below the Hammers but scored 18 more goals provide the environment to help Kudus fire like he did in that first year in England?

The approach of new Spurs boss Thomas Frank will be significant. Bryan Mbeumo, a left-footer like Kudus, starred on the right side of Frank's attack at Brentford, scoring 20 times last season. Could Frank help Kudus get near those levels?

Spurs believe the answer is yes to both of those questions and now Kudus has a fresh platform to reignite the buzz which came with his first campaign in England.

