Man Utd: Axel Tuanzebe sues former club in clinical negligence lawsuit

Axel Tuanzebe has sued his former club Manchester United in a clinical negligence lawsuit.

The 27-year-old lodged a claim on July 9 in a clinical negligence case linked to "medical advice".

Tuanzebe left Manchester United two years ago when his contract expired.

He came through the Manchester United youth team and played 37 times for the first team before joining Ipswich in 2023.

Tuanzebe's time at United was disrupted by injuries, first starting when he suffered a hip injury during the warm-up ahead of a fixture against Liverpool in 2019.

He was then ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring himself in a Carabao Cup victory over Colchester United that December.

He missed the start of the following campaign with a foot injury and had another lengthy spell on the sidelines at the beginning of 2022/23 and did not return to training until that January, after which he joined Stoke City on loan.

Injuries continued to plague him until he joined Ipswich, where he made more than 40 appearances after establishing himself as their first-choice right-back and helped the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2023/24.

The DR Congo international joined Burnley last month on a free transfer after turning down the offer of a new deal at Ipswich.

Both Manchester United and Tuanzebe's representatives declined to comment.