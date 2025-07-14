Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa transfer news: Brentford unlikely to sell both amid Man Utd, Spurs, Newcastle, Forest interest

Brentford are highly unlikely to sell both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa this summer amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

Manchester United have been in talks with Brentford for Mbeumo for some time, but there remains in a gap in their respective valuations of the forward.

United's offer of a £55m fixed fee plus £7.5m in add-ons falls short of the £65m Brentford want, including all, if not most, up front.

Meanwhile, Wissa is a target for Tottenham, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, the latter recently having a bid rejected for the Congo striker.

Whichever club agrees a deal for Wissa or Mbeumo would almost certainly rule out the sale of the other.

Brentford selling Mbeumo and Wissa would be such a significant loss of goals and attacking talent that it would be near-impossible for the club to lose them.

That has especially become the case after losing manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham and their captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.

Mbeumo scored 20 Premier League goals last season while Wissa netted 19. Mbeumo joined in 2019 from Troyes for just over £4m, while Wissa signed from Lorient for around £7.2m in 2021.

Mbeumo has made it clear he only wants to move to United and personal terms are believed to have been agreed in principle.

Bees sporting director Phil Giles told Sky Sports News that Mbeumo would be happy to stay at the club if a deal, which has to be "right for Brentford", does not materialise.

