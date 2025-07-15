Calvin Bassey: Fulham defender talks Europa League aims, working under Marco Silva and playing for Ajax and Rangers

"I'm an exciting centre-back. I'm a centre-back who likes to attack. I'm going to go on a little dribble once in a while. My manager accepts it and he knows what I am. I'm confident. I trust myself with the ball. I want my presence to be felt on that pitch, on and off the ball."

The words of Fulham's Calvin Bassey when asked to describe what he believes he is as a footballer. He answers questions like he defends - assured in nature.

The 2024/25 campaign ended on a high note for the 25-year-old. Bassey was named Fulham's player of the year in just his second season at the club, playing all but three Premier League games as his side battled for European qualification, only to miss out in the run-in.

"It was not about winning anything personal or being player of the season," Bassey told Sky Sports. "It was just about doing better than I did last season, my first season, and I feel like I was able to do that.

"I feel like we had chances to take that step, and maybe one or two games where we weren't consistent enough killed us from really pushing for that Europa League spot.

"It's good because we know the quality we have and we know that we can reach that, so it's a clear target for us next season.

"It's just about going back to the drawing board. It's humbling knowing that we still have some work to do, but we do have a team with a lot of quality and we can achieve great things."

Image: The Calvin Bassey Collective’s core pillars are centred around education and creating safe spaces for young local residents

Bassey's campaign marked a turning point for the Nigeria international. His debut season at the club was far from plain sailing, with Bassey a shadow of the defensively secure centre-back he has grown into.

That change isn't a redemption arc for Bassey, but a testament to a supportive environment both on and off the pitch.

"I don't think of my form as redemption. I came in and I had a job to do. The biggest thing for me was having the manager's trust," Bassey said.

"The only thing that matters is where I'm at, the manager and my team-mates. If I've got the respect of them too I could go and pull zeros, but as long as I'm giving my best and the manager appreciates it and my team-mates do, that's enough.

"I did extras, analysing my games. I've done extra gym sessions to get stronger and faster. It's about investing in yourself.

"That's something I've really taken on. You can't just rely on what we call our 9-to-5 at the club. It's just not a career; it's a lifestyle."

Image: Bassey was named Fulham's player of the season for his contributions last campaign

'I'm just a normal kid from Forest Gate' Calvin Bassey spoke to Sky Sports at the Forest Gate Youth Centre, where he launched the 'Calvin Bassey Collective'. The initiative aims to give the next generation, in his local area and beyond, as many opportunities as possible. "I know the area, I know the community, I know what the kids need, and I know what it's like to be a kid growing up in Forest Gate," Bassey told Sky Sports. "That's why it's so close to my heart. I was one of these kids once, and I just want to show them that if me, just a normal kid from Forest Gate, can come out, you can make it out as well."

Marco Silva's faith played a huge role in Bassey's upturn in form. His first season at Craven Cottage saw him deployed as a right-sided centre-back. Naturally left-footed, the difference in angles when receiving and playing the ball made all the difference for a centre-back who backs himself in possession.

Silva switched his role to left-sided centre-back next to Joachim Andersen, a position that Bassey has thrived in. It's that kind of understanding and foresight that sets Silva apart as one of the league's best managers, according to Bassey.

"I think he is overlooked [as one of the best managers in the league]," Bassey said. "This season he started to get his plaudits because of how well we've played and some of the teams we've been able to beat, but I think he gets overlooked.

"He is one of the best managers in the Premier League, and no doubt in a couple of years he could be right at the top end, managing one of the best teams in the Premier League.

"The best managers are always demanding and honest, and he's always been honest to me.

"He's always been clear of what he wants from me. He knows what he wants from the team, how he wants us to play.

"He gives us confidence, he knows we'll make mistakes, he knows it won't always be perfect, but the one thing he wants that is non-negotiable is you give 100 per cent and there's 100 per cent commitment. That's what I respect about him."

Image: Bassey returned to Forest Gate Youth Centre, where he attended as a young person, to launch the Calvin Bassey Collective

Bassey's large frame, strength and power at the back perhaps make it surprising that he began his footballing career as a tricky winger.

Ball rolls, jinks, Cruyff turns, composure and the audacity to take a player on are all facets to Bassey's game that he feels have survived from his early days.

His game is a mix of cultures. Bassey was born in Aosta, Italy but his early days were forged in east London, where he gained a grounding in street and cage football, teaching technique and confidence on the ball. Then the Leicester academy provided an introduction to a professional environment.

Image: Bassey invested in the pitch at the Forest Gate Youth Centre, funding its renovation

A move to Glasgow with Rangers toughened the then-21-year-old. Ajax followed, where his ability on the ball was recognised by the club built upon Johan Cruyff's philosophy of looking after the ball.

"When I moved up to Scotland, it sounded like a different language to me!" Bassey joked. "But obviously, with time, I was able to start understanding.

"It's different, but you've just got to learn and adapt and change. I've always been someone who wants to learn, whether it be different skills, different cultures.

"I think the learning aspect and accepting aspect are very important when changing cultures and playing in different countries."

So after his best professional season to date, what lies next for Bassey? He's already admitted that European qualification remains a target for his emerging Fulham side, but personally, his aims are simple.

Some defenders will talk of clean sheets, but for the centre-back who likes to attack, "five goals, minimum" - bettering his return of two this season - will provide Bassey the satisfaction he desires.