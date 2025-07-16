Djordje Petrovic signs for Bournemouth: Chelsea goalkeeper joins Premier League rivals in £25m move

Bournemouth have signed goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea for £25m.

The Serbia international spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, who are part of the same multi-club ownership model as Chelsea.

Petrovic was the first-choice goalkeeper at Chelsea in the second half of the 2023/24 season under Mauricio Pochettino, but lost his place under Enzo Maresca to Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea signed Petrovic for £14m in the summer of 2023 from MLS side New England Revolution.

Bournemouth have been looking for a goalkeeper having had Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea last season. The Spaniard signed for Arsenal this summer while Bournemouth also sold 'keeper Mark Travers to Everton.

Petrovic is Bournemouth's first significant outlay on a goalkeeper since they were promoted to the Premier League in 2015.

He was viewed as a good market opportunity once it became clear he was available after an impressive season in France.

Bournemouth felt he was the best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 last season, where he made 31 appearances and kept 10 clean sheets.

Analysis: Did Chelsea just sell their best GK?

Image: Petrovic was Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper under Mauricio Pochettino

With Chelsea splashing the cash on the top end of the pitch, it is worth remembering they are selling well too. Noni Madueke's £52m move to Arsenal is about to be confirmed and the sale of Djordje Petrovic will make it £77m in major fees from sales this summer.

It makes you wonder whether Chelsea are doing the right thing by handing first-team players to Premier League rivals. Especially in Petrovic's case.

Robert Sanchez's position as Chelsea No 1 has been challenged in recent years. Poor performances and high-profile mistakes plagued him last season - while Chelsea's pursuit of AC Milan's Mike Maignan hinted they may be prepared to move on from the Spaniard.

But Enzo Maresca has stuck with Sanchez and his place as Chelsea's No 1 looks sealed after their victorious Club World Cup campaign, where he made a couple of key saves in the final.

But should Petrovic - who was Chelsea's No 1 before Maresca's arrival - have been given another chance?

The Serbian goalkeeper had a standout season at Strasbourg, where he was one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1.

His save percentage of 74.5 per cent ranked second in France's top-flight, ahead of PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma. But instead of Stamford Bridge, he will end up at Bournemouth.

Compared to Sanchez and Kepa - who was Chelsea's loaned out goalkeeper to Bournemouth last season - Petrovic was the standout player apart form one key area - coming off his line.

Perhaps Maresca is sticking with his goalkeeper that is suited to dealing with Chelsea's high line. But it is clear that Petrovic excelled over the alternative options in most other departments.

