EA FC 26: Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed as cover stars for new game
Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala, former team-mates at England youth level, stand side by side on the EA FC 26 standard edition; Zlatan Ibrahimovic stars on the cover of the ultimate edition; the game is set to be released worldwide on September 26, 2025
Thursday 17 July 2025 11:11, UK
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala will feature on the EA SPORTS FC 26 standard edition front cover.
The duo shared a dressing room at England youth level, years before Musiala pledged his allegiance to his current national side, Germany.
While Bellingham featured on last year's cover, Musiala appears for the first time, with the 22-year-old becoming the first German and Bundesliga player to star on the cover since Marco Reus in FIFA 17.
Musiala also becomes the first FC Bayern Munich player to ever feature on a global EA SPORTS FC cover. The pair also stand side by side in what is the first duo cover since FIFA 15.
"It's really nice to share this moment with Jamal, as a reflection of how far we've come. I remember our times rooming together in the England Youth team, we'd play the game all the time," said Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.
"Where I'm from, everyone knows the game, everyone plays it and talks about it so much. I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to be on the cover again.
"When I found out I'd be on the cover of FC, it was such a crazy feeling. I thought, how could I tell my little brother? He's a big fan of the game, so this will be a nice surprise for him," said Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.
"It's something I always wanted growing up and it's such a big part of football culture. Who knows, maybe I can still beat Jude at FC."
Bellingham and Musiala join Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was unveiled as the cover star for EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Edition earlier this week, returning as an Icon, to usher in a new chapter for EA SPORTS FC.
The Ultimate Edition features a recreation of the iconic picture from Ibrahimovic's Malmö days, where he's reading a Ronaldo Nazario book, surrounded by posters of the legendary Brazil striker.
The new game itself promises new game-wide innovations and an overhauled gameplay experience, powered by feedback from the FC Community.
EA SPORTS FC 26 will feature refined gameplay, an authentic football experience with over 20,000 athletes across 750+ clubs & national teams, playing in more than 120 stadiums and 35+ leagues, a new Manager Career Mode experience in Manager Live, and more.
The game is set to be released worldwide on September 26, 2025, while players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition can access the game from September 19, 2025.