Marcus Rashford: Juventus interested in Man Utd forward - Sky in Italy

Juventus are interested in Marcus Rashford, according to Sky in Italy.

They have begun to explore the conditions of a potential deal for the Manchester United forward.

Barcelona are also keen but have made no approach at this stage.

Sky Sports News has already reported that Rashford is keen to join Barcelona and Rashford has publicly spoken of his desire to play for the club.

The forward has returned to Carrington despite being offered extra time off and is training away from the first team, using the medical and rehab facilities.

The 27-year-old is among five Man Utd players who can explore a potential move away after expressing a desire to leave.

Matheus Cunha has taken the No 10 shirt from Rashford, who said he wanted a "new challenge" before joining Aston Villa for the second half of last season.

One source has told Sky Sports News it has been made clear to Rashford that he does not figure in Ruben Amorim's plans, and the England international is keen to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

There have been no official offers for Rashford after he returned from his loan at Villa.

Sky Sports News has previously reported that Rashford wants to play Champions League football next season, but is not willing to relocate to London. His representatives are also against their client being involved in any part-exchange deal.

Sheringham: Rashford doesn't deserve Barcelona move

Teddy Sheringham does not believe Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford deserves to join Barcelona after what he feels has been a "soul-destroying" episode.

"If you assess where Marcus Rashford is at as a professional footballer, you strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like Manchester United, and when you're there, you appreciate it," the ex-United player told Sky Bet. "You don't throw it away and say you want to leave.

"I find the whole episode very soul-destroying, compared to the way I was back in the day and how I strove to get the privilege to play for such a huge football club.

"To hear someone talking the way he is talking, saying he wants out - I didn't like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing that at Arsenal, I thought it was soul-destroying, and I hope Rashford doesn't get the move that he's hankering for.

"From my perspective, if you go from Manchester United to Barcelona, that's a step up that he hasn't deserved."

