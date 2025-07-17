Hugo Ekitike transfer news: Eintracht Frankfurt forward wants to join Liverpool as Reds prepare official offer
Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike wants to join Liverpool; the Reds are preparing an official offer and the player agreed to the move in principle; Liverpool showed interest in Ekitike after being told Newcastle forward Alexander Isak was not for sale
Thursday 17 July 2025 14:42, UK
Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike wants to join Liverpool.
The 23-year-old striker has agreed to the move in principle, if a deal can be done between the clubs.
Liverpool have indicated to the Bundesliga side that they are ready to make an official offer. Talks are progressing and the deal is expected to move quickly.
Ekitike scored 22 goals in 48 games across all competitions last season for Frankfurt as he helped them qualify for the Champions League.
Ekitike ready for the next step after Bundesliga breakthrough
Sky Sports' Adam Bate:
When Hugo Ekitike was still a teenager at Stade Reims, the coaching staff prepared a development plan for him. They analysed the performances of Kylian Mbappe and then picked out two more players that Ekitike might realistically aspire to replicate.
"These were players with similar profiles from teams that were better than our team, but not at the distance Paris Saint-Germain were from us," Oscar Garcia, Reims' then head coach, told Sky Sports. "We challenged him to reach the level of the other two strikers."
On the face of it, that was a perfectly reasonable short-term target. Prior to his final season at Reims, Ekitike had not even scored a goal in France's top tier. He had spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Danish club Vejle Boldklub.
He returned to Reims as the fourth-choice forward but soon forced Oscar to reassess. Soon after that, the two strikers whose level he had been encouraged to hit were no longer in his sights. "Within months, he wanted to reach the same level as Mbappe."
It is a tale that offers a glimpse into the mindset of the Eintracht Frankfurt forward who has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.
"He always was a talented player but some coaches did not like him because of his profile and sometimes because of his character," concedes Oscar. "They were thinking he was a little bit arrogant. He always wanted to be compared with the best ones."
More to follow…
