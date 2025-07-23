England Women find comfort in the chaos to book Euro 2025 final - is another major trophy really in reach for the Lionesses?

Chloe Kelly stood motionless, hands on hips. She stared intently at Laura Giuliani. A moment of calm among the inconceivable chaos.

Next came her signature hop. The run-up is intended to unsettle the goalkeeper, but this time it did not work. Giuliani had guessed correctly.

England were hanging their hopes of a third consecutive major tournament final on Kelly's ability to beat Giuliani from the penalty spot. They needed another redemptive moment. Something to rival what Michelle Agyemang had sensationally produced in the sixth minute of added time to level the game at 1-1.

Kelly belatedly delivered. Not at the first time of asking, but she tucked away her spot-kick follow-up with the poise we have come to associate with her contributions from the bench. England had escaped again.

The entire episode felt like deja vu, and completely unrecognisable at the same time. Has this all been fluke? The Lionesses have been ahead in knockout matches at this tournament for a total of five minutes. There has been a problem with physicality - losing the duel count in every contest bar the win over the Netherlands - and rescue acts needed far too frequently.

"Here we are again, it's really, really special," Sarina Wiegman said at full time, overcome with relief. Somehow, the Dutchwoman is preparing for yet another Euros final. 2017, 2022 and 2025. Wiegman was at them all.

And yet this latest victory felt undeserved in a way, fraught with desperation. This time Wiegman got lucky. "We're going to make a movie someday," she added, referring to the intensity of the late drama, akin to another heist.

If there is a film made - no doubt Netflix are commissioning 'How Football Came Home Part II' as we speak - I might be tempted to fast forward to the end. Most of England's tournament has made for uncomfortable watching. They have been the team with nine lives, and eight of them have long been exhausted.

Defeat to inexperienced Italy - featuring in their first semi-final since 1993 - would have been a spectacular failure. Italy's average squad age was the fourth-oldest (28.34 years) at this tournament, and yet they moved as if fresher, with more energy and efficiency than England, comparatively two years younger.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was England's best player on the night, making four stops and preventing 1.18 of expected goals. Hearts were in mouths in the 87th minute when Emma Severini squandered the chance to put Italy 2-0 up and put the game to bed. It would not have been unjust.

Italy scored first in all five of their finals games in Switzerland, a feat England, who have repeatedly started matches timidly, have only managed twice.

In games against France, Sweden and the Italians, they relinquished control far too easily and allowed their opposition to dictate. Performances might even be characterised as anti-Wiegman, a manager who favours possession-dominant football and a command of the tempo. Transitional games have been particularly unfriendly and exposed England's weaknesses.

Even the casual observer has been able to spot style issues.

An inability to mix short with long passing at the right time has produced an imbalance whereby Alex Greenwood has been England's most prolific long-ball merchant, but the accuracy of those passes has averaged just 45 per cent. Against Sweden, goalkeeper Hampton played more progressive passes (15) into the final third than England's central midfield pairing - Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh - combined (11). That cannot be right.

Decision-making improved a little in possession against Italy, but England's press dropped off as a consequence. Italy completed more passes in their own half of the pitch than England managed in theirs, despite having a greater share of the ball overall.

Wiegman knows why. "The first half we didn't play well - we didn't have the energy in the game... Italy were really aggressive and winning lots of duels." And yet there is a hesitance to change the starting XI, only making two personnel changes all tournament - the fewest of any manager. Rigidity has proved a real drawback at times.

But now we must glimpse at the future with hope. If you have mistaken this piece for outright critique, here is where I make the step change. So much of England's tournament has been off-kilter, but they are through to their third successive final. Wiegman keeps up her record of reaching the final of every Euros (2017, 2022, 2025) and World Cup (2019, 2023) where she has been head coach.

The use of her squad as a whole has been flawless. I have made multiple pleas for a more significant change to starting selections, which have gone unanswered. Similar appeals have been launched for earlier substitutions. But who am I to argue with the method behind the madness? Deploying 'finishers' late in games has worked.

Match-winner Kelly became the 11th different scorer for England on Tuesday - a new tournament record. She is also the latest scorer of a goal in Euros history. Nineteen-year-old Agyemang, only summoned in the 85th minute of normal time, is the new household name.

Four of England's five Euros knockout games under Wiegman have gone beyond 90 minutes, and they have won every one. Decisive substitutes have become a trademark of those victories and a reassuring comfort found among the chaos.

For all the very many questions asked of England, Wiegman has provided an answer. There should be trepidation about facing Spain or Germany in Basel on Sunday, but equal amounts of optimism that the Lionesses have saved their best for last.

It won't be perfect, but we're more than used to that by now.