Thomas Frank: Spurs boss outlines vision, ambitions and reacts to transfer stories in first press conference

Tottenham will be brave, aggressive and attacking next season, says Thomas Frank, as the club's new head coach laid out his vision.

During an at-times light-hearted first press conference as Spurs boss, Frank joked about the "different surroundings" of the club's high-end press facilities at the training ground, in contrast to the more modest set-up he has been used to during his seven-year tenure at Brentford.

He also acknowledged that he is in the honeymoon period of this role. "Everyone's happy, the sun is shining…"

But a football coach doesn't go from managing in Denmark to taking charge of the Europa League winners - via a supremely impressive spell maximising the potential of Brentford - without a clear philosophy.

Frank's is entwined with the motto of Spurs.

"I'm very clear on the principles on every phase of the game. I want us to be brave and very aggressive. I also want to attack," he said.

"Brave is absolutely linked [with] 'To dare is to do'. If you are not brave, it is difficult to achieve anything. Brave is crucial. The aggressivity is crucial if you want to win or achieve something. And you need to attack."

Whether Frank is given the time to deliver that plan was another theme of his opening exchanges with the media as Spurs boss.

His predecessor, Ange Postecoglou, was sacked despite winning the Europa League. Frank says the Australian will "forever be a legend here" for that achievement but his dismissal reflected the ruthlessness of chairman Daniel Levy, who axed five managers during the time Frank led Brentford.

Image: Thomas Frank, right, has taken over from Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham boss

"Only five?! I like to challenge myself and I have never been sacked before, that's one reason I took the job, to get more risk into my daily life," laughed the Dane. For now, he is confident he will be given the time to deliver on his aims.

"Coming to a big club, there is pressure. We need to perform, it's me, the staff and the players. We have to do it together," he said. "I like the ambitions and everything I do, every decision I make so far, is not about surviving one game or one year. It is for the long-run.

"I will do everything, every day, to work towards taking this club to new heights. That is the ambition.

"If I was not ambitious, I would not sit here. I am looking forward to it."

Where those new heights might deliver Tottenham to were not expressly named by Frank. He admitted the Premier League's top sides are currently a way ahead of a Spurs team which finished 17th last season.

But the target is to build a group capable of competing in multiple fronts - and interesting statement, given how Postecoglou admitted he prioritised Europa League progress over Premier League results in the second half of last season.

"It was positive they won. They got the trophy that this club deserved," said Frank when asked about building on that Spurs triumph over Man Utd in Bilbao.

"Hopefully we can add to that. The first aim is to be able to compete in all four tournaments.

"That has to be the ambition we build towards. The 2019 Champions League final was the last season the club was able to compete in more than one competition.

"We need to be able to compete in Europe and the cups. If you can compete, there is a chance you can be top."

Frank's first shot at adding silverware will come in the Super Cup against Paris St-Germain on August 13. His first step into the dugout as Tottenham boss comes on Saturday, in a friendly at Reading.

Frank on…

Who will be his captain?

"I haven't decided anything on that. I have a long list of bullet points that I need to get through.

"[Heung-min Son] was captain last year and when we play two [teams for 45 minutes each vs Reading on Saturday], Son and [Cristian] Romero will be the two captains. That will be my decision."

The futures of Son and Romero

"My expectation is that all the players are here. They are training well, I have been very impressed. They are playing [on Saturday] and that is a good indicator that they will be at the club.

"Two top players. Sonny has been here 10 years and finally got his deserved trophy. So important for the team and the club.

"Romero, a World Cup, Europa League and Copa America winner, very important for us.

"Both have trained well and set the standards. Both will play [vs Reading]. I am very happy."

New signing Mohammed Kudus

"Great signing from the club. Top work from Daniel [Levy] and [Spurs technical director] Johan [Lange], getting a very good player in.

"He will give us some of that unpredictability in the game. His finishing is very good and he is almost at the perfect age to perform and to hit the next level."

On transfer target Morgan Gibbs-White

"You know me well, I will not speak about players that are not mine. I will speak about the players who are inside the squad at Tottenham."

The mood at the club since Ange Postecoglou's exit

"Ange will forever be a legend. He is one of three who have won a European trophy, a great achievement.

"I see happy players. Positive and smiling energy, training really well with a good vibe around the place.

"There should be a good vibe, they just won the Europa League title! Going into the new season, football is about dreaming and hoping."

Analysis: Frank aware of step up - but self-confidence remains

Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill:

"The TF on his new Spurs training top said it all. It stands for Thomas Frank, of course. But it could also stand for Tottenham's Future. Certainly the team's immediate future is in his hands.

"He's super excited by the challenge. A challenge he's clearly ready for. And not concerned by the Tottenham Hotspur managerial merry-go-round. In fact, he seems ultra relaxed.

"Relaxed, for sure, in the press conference hot seat, despite him clearly understanding that Tottenham is a very different kettle of fish when it comes to media coverage. Say something wrong or controversial at Brentford and you might get away with it. A word out of place at Spurs and you won't. The world is watching.

"And that was the reason behind an obvious difference.

"The 40-minute news conference today was long enough and covered everything that needed covering.

"But it was shorter than many of his ordinary week-in, week-out news conferences at Brentford. That's because he was watching his Ps and Qs. His answers were shorter than when in west London. At times he stopped short of expanding a point. He played it safe. He was reserved.

"Despite that it was still a charm offensive. Thomas Frank is charming. He can't help it. Charming and excited. And he's enjoying the honeymoon period. A period he knows could be short-lived.

"If results and performances aren't up to scratch, honeymoon could quickly become divorce. In the time Frank was at Brentford, Spurs sacked five head coaches. Pochettino after a Champions League final. Mourinho just before a domestic cup final. Conte after securing a top-four place. Postecoglou after winning a trophy. The fifth, Nuno Espirito Santo only lasted four months.

"Frank has never been sacked. And has the air of a man who believes he can break the recent Spurs trend. He says 'Frankball' - his style of play at Tottenham Hotspur - will be aggressive and brave. He used the word brave several times, linking it to the club motto: To Do Is To Dare.

"He says he still needs to get to know most of the players personally. When he does, he'll decide who is best placed to play the way he wants.

"One of the things he's done with all those players so far is hold long-throw auditions. Part of his mission to improve set-pieces at the club. He wouldn't divulge who won the auditions to be in charge of long hauls into the box. But will Frank be in charge of Spurs for the long haul?

"The TF on his shirt suggests he's Tottenham's future. So, to be honest, did his demeanour.