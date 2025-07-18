Erik ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen beaten 5-1 by Flamengo U20 in former Man Utd boss' first game in charge

Erik ten Hag endured a nightmare start to life as Bayer Leverkusen manager as his side lost 5-1 to Flamengo U20s.

Leverkusen became the first Bundesliga club to stage a pre-season tour in South America this summer and the former Man Utd boss named a strong starting lineup in his first game since replacing Xabi Alonso.

Nigerian international Victor Boniface led the line, while Mark Flekken - a summer signing from Brentford - and 17-year-old Axel Tape - who arrived on a free from Paris Saint-Germain - all started in Rio de Janeiro.

Image: It was 4-0 at the break in Rio de Janeiro

Lorran put Flamengo in front after a rapid counter-attack inside two minutes, and it was 2-0 inside 10 when Arthur miscued a clearance, with the ball trickling into the back of his own net.

Flekken and Boniface were substituted off with just 36 minutes on the clock, with Niklas Lomb and Alejo Sarco their replacements.

It got worse before the break, as Matheus Goncalves headed in a cross from the left, before Pedro Leao struck after shot from distance had ricocheted back off the left-hand post.

Ten Hag made 10 changes shortly after Gusttavo made it 5-0 following a menacing run in from the flank.

Granit Xhaka - the subject of an ambitious move from Sunderland - Edmund Tapsoba, Alex Grimaldo, Patrick Schick, and former Southampton and Burnley forward Nathan Tella were among those to join the action.

But a tap-in from Germany U18 international Montrell Culbreath was all they could muster in what remained.