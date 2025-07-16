 Skip to content
Transfer

Granit Xhaka transfer news: Sunderland exploring move to sign Bayer Leverkusen and ex-Arsenal midfielder

Sunderland are interested in signing Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen; the 32-year-old has three years left on his current deal; Sunderland face competition from Saudi Arabia for the ex-Arsenal midfielder; Xhaka has 137 caps for Switzerland and won the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen

By Keith Downie

Wednesday 16 July 2025 11:35, UK

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka
Image: Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka is wanted by Sunderland

Sunderland are exploring an ambitious move to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka has three years left on his Leverkusen deal but could be allowed to leave this window.

Sunderland are interested in signing the 32-year-old Bundesliga winner to spearhead their Premier League return.

Sunderland face competition from Saudi Arabia for the ex-Arsenal midfielder's signature.

Xhaka is hugely experienced with 137 caps for Switzerland and fits the profile for Regis Le Bris' young team.

A look back at the highs and lows of Granit Xhaka's Arsenal career.

Xhaka spent seven seasons at Arsenal after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. He won two FA Cups and made 297 appearances.

He joined Leverkusen in 2023, playing a key role in them winning the Bundesliga title in his first season. Last term, he played 49 times as they finished second, including all 10 of their Champions League matches.

More to follow.

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka scored a sublime free-kick for Bayer Leverkusen against FSV Mainz before performing a strange celebration.

Sunderland transfers

In

Simon Adingra - Brighton, £20.5m

Habib Diarra - Strasbourg, £30m

Enzo Le Fee - Roma, £20m

Noah Sadiki - Union Saint-Gilloise, £17.5m

Reinildo Mandava - Atletico Madrid, free

Chesmine Talbi - Club Brugge, £19m

Out

Tommy Watson - Brighton, £10m

Jobe Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund, £32m

Nathan Bishop - AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed

Adil Aouchiche - Aberdeen, loan

