Granit Xhaka transfer news: Sunderland exploring move to sign Bayer Leverkusen and ex-Arsenal midfielder

Sunderland are exploring an ambitious move to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka has three years left on his Leverkusen deal but could be allowed to leave this window.

Sunderland are interested in signing the 32-year-old Bundesliga winner to spearhead their Premier League return.

Sunderland face competition from Saudi Arabia for the ex-Arsenal midfielder's signature.

Xhaka is hugely experienced with 137 caps for Switzerland and fits the profile for Regis Le Bris' young team.

Xhaka spent seven seasons at Arsenal after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. He won two FA Cups and made 297 appearances.

He joined Leverkusen in 2023, playing a key role in them winning the Bundesliga title in his first season. Last term, he played 49 times as they finished second, including all 10 of their Champions League matches.

