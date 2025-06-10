Jobe Bellingham transfer news: Sunderland midfielder completes move to Borussia Dortmund

Midfielder Jobe Bellingham has completed his club-record move from Sunderland to Borussia Dortmund.

The deal is worth an initial £27.8m (€33m) and includes a 15 per cent sell-on clause. It is the highest transfer fee the newly-promoted Premier League club have received.

Sunderland also negotiated add-ons worth around £4.2m with Dortmund. Around £2.1m (€2.5m) of those add-ons are easily achievable, while the other half are more challenging.

The agreement struck represents a significant increase on Dortmund's opening bid of £16.8m.

Excluding add-ons, Bellingham will become the second most expensive signing in Borussia Dortmund's history. With those realistic add-ons in place, he could become their record signing ahead of Ousmane Dembele.

Bellingham is now set to withdraw from the England U21 squad for the European Championships, which begins on Wednesday, in order to feature at the Club World Cup, with Dortmund's opening game taking place against Fluminense on June 17.

"I'm delighted to now be a Borussia Dortmund player and to be fighting for titles with this great club," said Bellingham.

"I want to do my part to celebrate success with these amazing fans here, and I'll be working on myself and the team every day to achieve this. I'm delighted that I'll be wearing the black and yellow jersey at the FIFA Club World Cup."

Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl added: "We're pleased that we were able to complete the transfer before the FIFA Club World Cup and that we'll see Jobe in our colours for the first time in the USA.

"He's at his best and passionate about the task. Jobe wants and will forge his own path at BVB and put his own stamp on our game."

Dortmund convinced Bellingham to follow the footsteps of his older brother, Jude, despite interest from Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig.

Image: Bellingham ranked fourth in the Championship last season for regaining possession in the middle third of the pitch

Bellingham, whose brother played for the Bundesliga club for three seasons, helped Sunderland secure promotion back to the Premier League through the Championship play-off final after eight years away from the top flight.

Like his brother Jude, Jobe came through Birmingham City's youth academy and spent two years in the first team after making his debut in 2021 aged 16.

Sunderland signed him from the Blues in the summer of 2023 and he went on to score 11 goals in 90 games for the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Championship play-off final between Sheffield United and Sunderland

Belingham's Sunderland farewell message

Bellingham thanked Sunderland fans as his departure was confirmed, saying his spell at the Stadium of Light helped make him the player he is now.

"It's time for me to say farewell to all the loyal people of Sunderland, who have powered me through two incredible years in red and white," he said.

"Your support, on so many occasions, has completely blown me away, especially in the times of adversity, which we pulled through together.

Image: Bellingham won promotion to the Premier League with Sunderland last season

"You welcomed me with open arms as a kid leaving home for the first time, and I am proud that our relationship has grown to be so strong.

"I will always represent Wearside in all that I strive to achieve for the rest of my career, wherever that may be.

"I hope that I have made you proud along the way, and in return, you have made me the player that has reached the heights I find myself at today.

"I will love and remember you fondly for the rest of my life. To the staff, players and most importantly, the supporters, thank you so much and good luck for the future."

