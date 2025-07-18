James Trafford transfer news: Manchester City approach Burnley over re-signing goalkeeper

Manchester City have approached Burnley over re-signing goalkeeper James Trafford.

It is understood City want to negotiate on the £40m buy-back clause they have on Trafford, who they sold to Burnley in 2023.

If Trafford were to leave Burnley they would be in the market for a new goalkeeper, and City stopper Stefan Ortega is one of a number they are currently looking at.

Newcastle had a bid of around £27m (inclusive of add-ons) turned down by Burnley in June.

Newcastle have signed forward Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth up to £55m, but look set to miss out on Hugo Ekitike, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker preferring a move to Liverpool.

Their alternative target, Yoane Wissa, is highly unlikely to leave Brentford after Manchester United's latest bid for Bryan Mbeumo was accepted. The Magpies are currently focusing on recruiting defenders before addressing their attacking situation.

Man City, meanwhile, have made five summer signings - Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli and Sverre Nypan.

Kyle Walker is among Burnley's summer additions as they prepare for their Premier League return.

