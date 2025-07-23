 Skip to content

England team selector: Pick your Lionesses XI for Euro 2025 final

England beat Italy in extra time to secure their spot in the Euro 2025 final on Sunday; they will face either Germany or Spain; pick your XI for the game with Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang pushing for starts; follow the final across Sky Sports digital platforms and Sky Sports News

Wednesday 23 July 2025 11:11, UK

England beat Italy in the Euro 2025 semi-finals
England will defend their Euros title on Sunday, but who should start in the Basel final?

Sarina Wiegman has only made two changes to her starting XIs throughout the tournament - bringing in Ella Toone against the Netherlands and Esme Morgan for the semi-final against Italy.

There has been clamour for other changes too. The form of Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang has seen them in contention for starting spots, while there have been other questions asked of midfield and defensive positions.

But who would you put into your XI for the weekend's showpiece finale? Use our team selector below to make your choices!

