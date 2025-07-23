England team selector: Pick your Lionesses XI for Euro 2025 final

England will defend their Euros title on Sunday, but who should start in the Basel final?

Sarina Wiegman has only made two changes to her starting XIs throughout the tournament - bringing in Ella Toone against the Netherlands and Esme Morgan for the semi-final against Italy.

There has been clamour for other changes too. The form of Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang has seen them in contention for starting spots, while there have been other questions asked of midfield and defensive positions.

But who would you put into your XI for the weekend's showpiece finale? Use our team selector below to make your choices!