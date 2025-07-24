Ollie Watkins transfer news: Aston Villa consider England striker not for sale amid Man Utd interest

Aston Villa consider Ollie Watkins not for sale amid interest from Manchester United.

It is understood that has been communicated back to United after an initial inquiry was made.

Watkins is one of a number of strikers United have looked at along with others including Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Villa do not want to sell Watkins, who is thought to carry a value in the region of £60m.

Villa keen on Garnacho but unable to meet asking price

Villa have been keen on Alejandro Garnacho - a player United want to sell - but they are understood to be unable to meet their current asking price to buy him outright.

Garnacho's preference is to remain in the Premier League and play in the Champions League, but no such move has yet materialised despite some interest from Chelsea.

Any potential deals for the two players would be separate.

United's focus is now on player sales after buying Bryan Mbeumo for £71m from Brentford.

After Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona, United are working on exits for Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia - as well as Garnacho.

