Women's Euro 2025: Sarina Wiegman reveals Lauren James fitness update ahead of final against Spain

England Women's boss Sarina Wiegman has revealed Lauren James has been training ahead of Sunday's European Championship final and is hopeful of having her available.

James was substituted at half-time of England's semi-final victory over Italy on Tuesday with an ankle injury and is in a race against time to make Sunday's showpiece against Spain.

Wiegman told Sky Sports News: "Everyone is getting prepared, we have two more days. She [James] has done stuff on the pitch so we hope we can get 23 players fit for Sunday."

She added when speaking to BBC Sport: "She's still recovering. She's doing things on the pitch and we have two more days so we're going to give her time.

"I don't know yet [if she'll be ready]."

Despite England's history as defending champions, Spain enter Sunday's decider as clear favourites.

Wiegman is relishing the challenge ahead.

"I'm feeling good, really looking forward to it and happy we're still in the tournament," she said.

"Spain are an incredible opponent but we got through too. We're in a good place, players are recovering. We know them really well and they know us really well. We have tactical challenges but we'll give them tactical challenges - we hope to win.

"Every tournament provides different dynamics but this team is really calm and getting ready. Everyone is committed and has a role. Everyone supports one another. We trained with the finishers, they are good sessions and everyone is ready to step up and play and supportive of the starters.

"I haven't been thinking about [winning] but from experience we know it will be crazy. We're fully focused on the game."

Toone: We have aged Wiegman at this tournament!

England midfielder Ella Toone on Wiegman:

"I think we've almost killed her twice this tournament, she's said we have aged her!

"Five consecutive finals for her, that's just unbelievable. We know we are in good hands.

"She's done a few good speeches this tournament, I'll give her that. We've been talking about that.

"When we go out on the pitch we fight for each other but also her, the staff and the fans watching."