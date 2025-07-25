Euro 2025 final: England Women vs Spain Women - A blueprint for how to beat 'incredible' La Roja

Spain are into their first Women's Euros final. Their first? That cannot be right, can it?

This is the only one of UEFA's current national-team tournaments the world champions have not won, beating Germany for the first time ever to arrange a meeting with England in the showpiece match in Basel on Sunday.

Plenty of unfamiliarities, then.

England, on the other hand, know this feeling well. Muscle memory counts for plenty here. "People think about England and finals now," Keira Walsh said on Thursday when asked about the significance of a third consecutive major tournament final - and a fifth successive for Sarina Wiegman as a head coach.

The Lionesses are well-versed in elite-level competition. They have transformed into the ultimate tournament team under Wiegman, using any means possible to reach title matches without compromise. And yet it would be misleading to pitch this next assignment as anything other than a monstrous task.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Barcelona and current Chelsea midfielder Keira Walsh says Spain are England's rivals ahead of the 2025 Euro final

Despite England's history, Spain enter Sunday's decider as clear favourites. Both on paper and practically, they have been the most complete side in Switzerland, scoring more goals and conceding fewer than any other nation. They keep the ball better too, with a greater possession share and higher passing accuracy than any competitor. Played five, won five, scored 17.

Germany were dwarfed by Spain in nearly every metric during Wednesday's semi-final, out-passed and out-played.

Yet, and this is the important bit, there were flickers of hope in Germany's precocious plan - nuggets of intelligence from which England can draw inspiration. How do you beat Spain at their very best? You start by stopping them from getting there.

Spain in fluid free-flow are matchless, but not faultless. Only a moment of Aitana Bonmati magic separated Spain from Germany, who ran further, tackled harder and created more big chances than the team who ended up progressing.

Image: Aitana Bonmati scored Spain's winner in the 133th of extra time to beat Germany

Germany covered 87 miles (140km) to Spain's 82.6 miles (133km), won 67 duels to Spain's 56, and created three big chances while Spain managed two. Of the three openings Germany got, none were taken, and that became the point of difference.

Bonmati's improbable winner was scored from an xG value of 0.03, with goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger responsible for leaving her near post gaping in the 113th minute of an otherwise perfect display. It was the costliest of errors in a game of fine margins.

Germany head coach Christian Wuck had it nailed pre-match. We must "do a lot of chasing" and "suffer", he said. And they did. But this was far from attack vs defence. Jule Brand and Klara Buhl had the beating of Ona Batlle and Olga Carmona on numerous occasions, and space was left for Giovanna Hoffmann to exploit in behind. Alessia Russo, take note.

Image: Germany battled to nullify Spain's threat, only undone by an Ann-Katrin Berger goalkeeping error

Buhl generated just as many chances (4) as Spain's chief creator Patricia Guijarro and one more than Bonmati (3).

How does all this help England, then? Spain were frequently disturbed by Germany's aggressive and combative style, something Wiegman will have jotted down in the notebook she admits to never being without. Spanish centre-back pairing Irene Paredes and Maria Mendez did not win a single tackle all night.

Russo must ensure she is on the toes of Paredes and Mendez, forcing defenders across the line to do some actual defending. Right-back Batlle only won one of her five tackles attempted (20 per cent) - Lauren Hemp's eyes should light up at that ratio.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui is joined by Charlotte Harpur from The Athletic as they dissect England's dramatic late comeback against Italy to reach the Euro 2025 final

England will have to be content playing in moments, knowing Spain's style is aided and sustained by fast starts. The rhythm they use to suffocate opposition teams is usually only established after scoring, particularly evident in the group stages.

Against Italy, they scored in minute two, against Belgium it was minute 22, and Italy minute 14 (albeit that was an equaliser).

In the knockouts, they struggled to break down Switzerland and Germany until much later in the game, and their general performance suffered as a result. Spain don't do tense and rugged; it only serves to frustrate.

By the end of their semi-final, they were desperate for a spark from the world's best player. Irrepressible Bonmati responded with a customary feint and determined finish - the game's only moment of real quality.

Image: Spain are featuring in their first ever Women's Euros final

A rerun of the 2023 World Cup will hold few surprises for either side, but for midfielder Walsh - ex-Barcelona and former team-mate of most of the Spanish side - there is a key element England can improve. Dare they try to play Spain at their own game?

"One thing I will take from previous times playing Spain is we've not been as confident on the ball as we could be," she said. "That's one of our strengths; we need to take more pride in that and keep the ball for longer periods.

"We have to be comfortable defending, and when we get the ball we have to look after it." Walsh has to lead in this regard; she must dictate with greater authority.

Image: Keira Walsh needs to draw on all her experience and be bold in possession so England can get a foothold in the game

One more day's rest and recovery will help with the energy needed to transition in and out of possession smoothly. "The beauty of this team is we will run into the ground for one another," Walsh added. That will help too. England have recovered the ball 224 times across their five games - Spain's recovery count is 211.

The balance between defensive dedication and attacking impulse - picking the moments - must also be cleverly struck. This is not a game where Lucy Bronze can spend more time in the offensive third than she does in England's defensive zones, nor will it be possible to offer Lauren James the freedom of the pitch. England have to be precise and manage the occasion with discipline to stand a chance.

Image: Lucy Bronze needs to stay disciplined to ensure England are compact enough to stifle Spain

And that's the thing about finals. You always have a chance. Walsh was making all the right noises in her pre-match address, using words like "relentless" and "resilient" to describe England's strengths. And when referring to Spain as "incredible footballers", she caveated with the assurance that "we know how to hurt them".

As they have all tournament, the Lionesses must channel the power of their collective. The starters and ever-reliable 'finishers' collaborating in harmony.

Of course, all this could matter not if Spain's playmakers exhibit their regular individual brilliance. Their squad is littered with match-winners that are capable of tearing up even the most meticulous of tactical plans. Logic does not always prevail in tournament knockouts; England are living proof of that.

Still, it's clear that Spain can be got at. This is a new rivalry, but a gripping one.

European champions vs World Cup conquerors. Another epic awaits.