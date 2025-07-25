Ruben Amorim: Man Utd head coach says Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia could have future at club

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United's wantaway players could have a future at the club if their transfer asking price is not met.

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are exploring moves away from Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking on Friday ahead of their first Premier League Summer Series fixture against West Ham in the United States on Sunday, which is live on Sky Sports, Amorim insisted United won't sell the quartet for a cut-price fee and would reintegrate them into his squad if they are not sold.

Asked if the club was concerned about losing value on those players in order to sell them, Amorim said: "That is not the case because there are different reasons for the players [wanting to leave]. Some players have to find a new place to have space in the team. Other players show they want a new challenge and a new team.

"We are just allowing these players to think and decide. If they reach a point where they will have to join the team, they will join because they are our players.

"I know for a fact Omar (Barrada, CEO) and Jason (Wilcox, director of football) and the club have a number (price) for these players. If they don't reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that. I understand other clubs are maybe waiting for the last minute, but they can have a surprise.

"I'm ready to receive the players. They have more competition. If they want to play in the World Cup, they need to play. I'm happy with that because I'll have more options. If they have to fight each other to play, for me it's perfect."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth analyses Man Utd's striker search with Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko potential targets.

United agreed the season-long loan of Marcus Rashford to Barcelona this week having brought in forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo as Amorim looks to revamp his front line.

"At the moment, we need to be really careful when we sign a player," said Amorim. "If we have to start the season with this squad, then I'm happy because all the players want to be here. That is the most important thing.

"With Bryan and Matheus, we are clearly a better team."

United have always been in the market for a striker, but their focus is on player sales.

Amorim said: "They (Mbeumo/Cunha) can play as a striker. We have Josh (Zirkzee) and Rasmus (Hojlund), the focus is to improve the connection between them. I don't know if the position is there for them. They have to work. They have other players fighting for that position.

"I'm really pleased. They are really humble, that is really important, and they chose to be here. They had other options, Champions League options, they read everything people say about our club, but they chose to be here. That is a key point for me."

How close are Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Malacia to leaving Man Utd?

Garnacho, Antony, Sancho and Malacia have been training separately from the first team and are not on the pre-season tour of the United States amid their wish to leave.

Aston Villa have been keen on Garnacho but Sky Sports News understands they are unable to meet their current asking price to buy him outright. Chelsea have a longstanding interest in him and he remains a target, but any more arrivals at Stamford Bridge are expected to be dependent on exits.

United are understood to believe Garnacho wants to remain in the Premier League.

Juventus' move for Sancho is on hold until sales are made after they signed Francisco Conceicao this week, according to Sky in Italy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best bits from Marcus Rashford's Barcelona press conference as he joins on loan from Manchester United.

Malacia spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven while Antony thrived at Real Betis.

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that two of the Saudi Arabian Premier League's top clubs are understood to be interested in signing Antony.

A move to Real Betis is looking unrealistic at this stage of the window while several clubs from across Europe, including Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, have been monitoring his situation.

Sancho and Malacia are both out of contract next year while Garnacho would represent a pure profit under the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules after coming through the club's academy.

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.