Diogo Jota: Liverpool confirm permanent memorial to be built at Anfield to honour forward

Liverpool are set to create a permanent tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield following the passing of the forward and his brother on July 3; a memorial will be built and players are set to wear a commemorative emblem on their shirts for the 2025/26 season

Liverpool have confirmed a permanent memorial will be built at Anfield to pay tribute to Diogo Jota.

The memorial is one of several ways the club are set to honour the forward following the passing of him and his brother, Andre Silva, in a car accident on July 3.

Since their passing, thousands of flowers, scarves, cards and banners have been laid at the stadium, which have since been removed and will now be used to build permanent tributes to the player after consulting with his family.

A statement from the club read: "Liverpool FC wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has taken the time, and continues to take the time, to leave tributes in honour of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield.

"Since the brothers' devastating passing, thousands of physical tributes have been placed to create a beautiful tribute area.

"The poignant memorial became a focal point for the collective grief felt by so many, including Liverpool's squad and staff, who paid their respects alongside members of the brothers' family.

"The club is now able to provide details on how it will create more permanent tributes moving forward. The thousands of physical tributes outside Anfield have been gradually removed over the course of the last week and carefully separated and safely stored.

"Floral tributes will then be composted and used in flower beds across all club sites. The remaining artefacts will be recycled by a specialist company and used to help create a permanent memorial sculpture that will become a future focal point of remembrance at Anfield."

Players will also wear a 'Forever 20' emblem on their shirts for the 2025/26 season.

A temporary area of reflection has been created for anyone wishing to continue paying their respects.

All profits from supporters wishing to have 'Diogo J. 20' printed on their shirts will also go to the club's official charity, the LFC Foundation, to create a grassroots football programme in Jota's name.

A fan mosaic and a minute of silence has been planned for the first game of the Premier League season against Bournemouth on August 15.

Liverpool had already confirmed that the No 20 shirt would be permanently retired across all levels at the club earlier in the month.