Joao Felix transfer news: Al Nassr close to £44m deal for Chelsea forward which would accelerate Xavi Simons move

Al-Nassr are close to agreeing a deal worth around £44m to sign Joao Felix from Chelsea.

Felix's former club Benfica were previously in talks to re-sign the 25-year-old Portuguese international.

However, Al-Nassr have now made their move for Felix as they go all out to try and win the Saudi Pro League, having extended Cristiano Ronaldo's contract and also appointed experienced Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus as their new head coach.

Selling Felix will allow Chelsea to accelerate their move for RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, as further new signings this summer are dependent on exits.

Felix rejoined Chelsea permanently last summer from Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £45m. He had a previous half-season loan spell at Stamford Bridge in 2023.

Despite failing to establish himself in either of those two stints, Chelsea are now set to recoup what they spent to permanently sign Felix.

They also banked a £5m fee following Felix's loan move to AC Milan, where he scored three goals across 19 appearances, in February.

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Ajax over a deal for centre-back Jorrel Hato and have also held discussions over the signing of RB Leipzig's Simons.

It's understood Chelsea are ready to pay £44m (€50m) for Hato, but Ajax are holding out for around £52m (€60m).

Hato, who is contracted until 2028, has told Ajax he wants to leave.

The 19-year-old central defender, who can also play as a left-back, has been watched closely by Chelsea, whose interest is long-standing. He is a player they are understood to admire as he has quickly developed into one of the best young defenders in the world.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Best of Arsenal and Chelsea target Xavi Simons' 2024/2025 season in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Simons - another player Chelsea have held talks over - is set to leave RB Leipzig this summer as he has two years left on his contract.

Chelsea have other targets, too, and any more incomings are dependent on players leaving.

Simons is in demand and may wait until later in the window before moving.

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.