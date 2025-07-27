Joao Felix transfer news: Al Nassr close to £44m deal for Chelsea forward which would accelerate Xavi Simons move
Joao Felix joined Chelsea permanently last summer for around £45m and the Blues could now recoup that figure as he edges closer to joining Al Nassr; Felix spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, scoring three goals in 19 appearances
Sunday 27 July 2025 09:22, UK
Al-Nassr are close to agreeing a deal worth around £44m to sign Joao Felix from Chelsea.
Felix's former club Benfica were previously in talks to re-sign the 25-year-old Portuguese international.
However, Al-Nassr have now made their move for Felix as they go all out to try and win the Saudi Pro League, having extended Cristiano Ronaldo's contract and also appointed experienced Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus as their new head coach.
Selling Felix will allow Chelsea to accelerate their move for RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, as further new signings this summer are dependent on exits.
Felix rejoined Chelsea permanently last summer from Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £45m. He had a previous half-season loan spell at Stamford Bridge in 2023.
Despite failing to establish himself in either of those two stints, Chelsea are now set to recoup what they spent to permanently sign Felix.
They also banked a £5m fee following Felix's loan move to AC Milan, where he scored three goals across 19 appearances, in February.
Simons and Hato latest
Chelsea are in advanced talks with Ajax over a deal for centre-back Jorrel Hato and have also held discussions over the signing of RB Leipzig's Simons.
It's understood Chelsea are ready to pay £44m (€50m) for Hato, but Ajax are holding out for around £52m (€60m).
Hato, who is contracted until 2028, has told Ajax he wants to leave.
The 19-year-old central defender, who can also play as a left-back, has been watched closely by Chelsea, whose interest is long-standing. He is a player they are understood to admire as he has quickly developed into one of the best young defenders in the world.
Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Simons - another player Chelsea have held talks over - is set to leave RB Leipzig this summer as he has two years left on his contract.
Chelsea have other targets, too, and any more incomings are dependent on players leaving.
Simons is in demand and may wait until later in the window before moving.
