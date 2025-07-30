Manchester United: Luke Shaw says there are no longer any stragglers in the squad due to Ruben Amorim approach

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has suggested there are no longer any "stragglers" in the squad as a result of Ruben Amorim's tough approach.

United are currently taking part in a tour of the USA, where they are competing in the Premier League Summer Series - live on Sky Sports - as Amorim's side prepare for the new campaign.

United begin the new season with a clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford - also live on Sky Sports on Sunday August 17 - in what will represent the beginning of Amorim's first full season in charge of the club.

The new season provides fresh opportunity for United to avenge what Amorim himself labelled a disaster season as United recorded a record low Premier League finish of 15th, while also suffering defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final in May.

Defeat in the final meant United finished the season empty-handed and now prepare for just their second season without European football in 35 years.

Despite the 1-0 defeat in Bilbao, Shaw was quick to defend manager Amorim after the game, explaining that the Portuguese is the right man to lead the club forward. Asked to further explain his comments during United's training camp in Chicago, Shaw doubled down on his stance.

"I think his mentality, his demands [show he's the right man]," Shaw said.

"He's extremely tough on the group. He leaves no stone unturned and I think there are no stragglers in this group anymore. I think everyone has to put the team first. He's made that very clear.

"I think he's picking players on how he feels will be best for the team and that's his choice. As players, we're fully behind him and fully behind on his ideas and what he wants to implement in this team. We feel like a real team, especially this pre-season.

"Since I've been back, the group is so together and I think that's something that we need to keep to make us more of a family and everyone all together and we're all driving in the same direction."

While there were some lows for Shaw both personally and United as a team, Shaw believes the spirit in pre-season should spur them on to lofty ambitions like winning the Premier League.

"I can't be any worse than it was last season," Shaw said.

"I was so low last season, so I think anything but that. I feel good and I think especially this pre-season.

"Obviously, I didn't have a pre-season last season either, so I think it's really benefiting me to be able to just be fit and train with the team and get minutes.

"I'm enjoying that. Aims-wise, I think the aim has to be winning the Premier League.

"I know people will be questioning me for saying that after last season, but it has to be that. It's not just me who thinks that. I'm sure the whole team, if you ask them, they all have the same aims.

"Even the manager, I'm sure he probably wouldn't say it in the press, but we all have to have the same beliefs and ambitions. Like I said, that real family feeling together, and we all strive for the same thing."

Amorim trimming Man Utd squad

Since Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford, he has overseen a period of change to the squad with some understood to be allowed to leave this summer.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof left the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of June, while Jonny Evans announced his retirement, taking up a role in United's academy.

Sky Sports News has been reporting that Antony, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho are not taking part in United's tour of the US as they have been given extra time by Man Utd to explore moves away from the club.

Marcus Rashford, who was also training away from the main squad after returning from a six-month loan spell at Aston Villa this summer, has secured a loan move to Barcelona, which includes an option to buy for the LaLiga side.

After Rashford's departure, United continue to work on exits for Sancho, Antony and Malacia - as well as Garnacho.

